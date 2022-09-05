Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Neckwear Accessory (CNC-836)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a stylish and comfortable neckwear accessory for masons and people who don't like wearing traditional neck ties," said an inventor, from Winston Salem, N.C., "so I invented THE SQUARE. My attractive design would be easy to secure around the neck for work, casual outings and dressy events and occasions."

The invention provides a unique alternative to wearing a traditional neck tie or bow tie. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of keeping a long neck tie in place. As a result, it could enhance style, comfort and convenience and it can be worn for a professional or casual look. The invention features an attractive and practical design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals who wear ties. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-836, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

