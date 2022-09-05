Submit Release
After CBD for Pickleball, Santa Rosa based Medicileaf launches CBD for Pets

After establishing itself as the go-to all-natural sports recovery solution for Pickleball, Medicleaf has now introduced its Premium Grade CBD Tincture for Pets.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After establishing itself as the go-to all-natural sports recovery solution for Pickleball, Medicleaf has now introduced its Premium Grade CBD Tincture for Pets. For the last 2 years, Medicileaf has collaborated with The Professional Pickleball Association, Major League Pickleball and The International Pickleball Federation to educate and introduce the growing community of pickleball to the benefits of CBD.

With court-side booths and hands on product sampling at over two dozen professional pickleball tournaments across 2021 and 2022, Medicileaf was able to demonstrate the effectiveness of its multi-cannabinoid tinctures, topicals, salves and creams. Medicileaf's range of products was an instant hit with the pickleball community resulting in heartfelt testimonials, praise and shoutouts from the top brass of champions in the sport. The company's association and commitment to serving the pickleball community also garnered a front-page feature in a leading Sonoma County newspaper, The Press Democrat.

Alongside its focus on pickleball, Medicileaf had been getting extremely positive reviews for its CBD Tincture for Pets in the trial run. After thorough testing and experimentation, the company is confident that it has successfully developed the perfect pet-appropriate strength CBD product to provide the daily boost of health and wellness that pets need. The company's aim is to be able to provide an all-natural solution to pet lovers all across America.

Lisa Furmhoff, a prominent professional Pickleball player first got exposed to Medicileaf products during her participation in The PPA Tour. While she herself was hooked on after experiencing the benefits first-hand, she was also one of the first customers for the company's CBD Tincture for Pets. In a passionate review on the website she writes:
"OMG My dog Gracie is benefiting greatly from this CBD for Pets. Added to her treats. Gracie's daily anxiety has been incredibly eased up since using this product with her. Also, her recovery from surgery has been AMAZING, healing quickly. I'm so incredibly grateful for Medicileaf for your natural products that can help my pets in addition to myself. Transformation is possible in health and recovery, thanks to Medicileaf! Perfect benefits for humans and pets, too!" – Lisa Furmhoff.

Especially formulated in pet-appropriate strength, the company believes this is the perfect way to safely share the healing power of hemp with your canine companions.

Medicileaf CBD for Pets is THC free, making it a safe and reliable choice for pets. In addition to CBD, the tincture includes powerful terpenes and cannabinoids naturally found in the hemp plant.

All Medicileaf CBD Tinctures are 100% natural, contain no psychoactive ingredients and are third-party lab-tested for efficacy. The products are also 100% vegan and the cannabinoids are derived from pesticide free, USDA organic hemp grown in the USA.

Explore Medicileaf CBD for Pets

