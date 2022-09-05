EMU Tourism Faculty Organises A Gastronomy Workshop For High School Students

As part of the Summer Workshop initiated by Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) for high school students in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), a Gastronomy Workshop was held at EMU Tourism Faculty. During the said workshop held between 15 and 26 August 2022, 10 high school students received theoretical and practical training in the field of gastronomy. The training was offered by EMU Tourism Faculty academic staff member Senior Instructor Münevver Gürel, Specialist Chefs Dervişe Demir and Hatice Kumaş, and Research Assistant Fatma Öztunç. High school students, who had the opportunity to practice in the kitchen every day for two weeks, had the opportunity to exhibit their products in the kitchens of the EMU Tourism Faculty on Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 14:00. A certificate ceremony was held after the exhibition and certificates were presented by EMU Tourism Faculty Vice Dean Assist. Prof. Dr. by M. Güven Ardahan and faculty lecturers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Assist. Prof. Dr. Ardahan stated that EMU Tourism Faculty, Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Department has completed an enjoyable two-week gastronomy training for high schools and stated that they are happy to be with the kitchen chefs of the future. Stating that the workshop, which started with hygiene training, continued with sauce and hot cuisine training, Assist. Prof. Dr. Ardahan added that together with the students, they cooked a variety of dishes ranging from Cypriot Cuisine to Turkish Cuisine, as well as to Italian. Stating that they completed the Gastronomy Workshop with different dessert products, Assist. Prof. Dr. Ardahan emphasized that they expect to see the high school students participating in the workshop as EMU Tourism Faculty students in the coming years. Assist. Prof. Dr. Ardahan thanked all EMU Tourism Faculty staff who contributed to the organization of the Gastronomy Workshop and all students who participated in the workshops.