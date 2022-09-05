Submit Release
EMU Pakistani Student Society Celebrates The Anniversary Of Pakistan’s Independence With A Cricket Tournament

Operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) International Student Activity and Student Societies Unit, the Pakistani Student Society organized a Cricket Tournament at EMU Basketball Courts to celebrate the anniversary of Pakistan's independence.

At the opening of the tournament, which commenced with the Pakistani national anthem, EMU Pakistani Student Society President Senya Shahid delivered a speech emphasizing the meaning and importance of the day. Shahid stated that they organized a tournament called "Azaadi Cup", which means freedom cup, due to Pakistan's independence day. Noting that approximately 150 students from 8 teams representing every city in Pakistan will compete in the tournament, Shahid thanked the EMU International Student Activity and Student Societies Unit for their support in the organization of the tournament and wished success to all participants.

After the highly competitive matches, "Lahore Qalanders" team has become the winner of the tournament. At the end of the tournament, trophies were presented to the successful teams by the EMU Pakistani Student Society Executive Board Members. The tournament ended after cake cutting and a group photo shoot.

