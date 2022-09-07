Gabriela Kusters Joins ESOMAR as Head of Global Marketing
Global association for the data analytics, research and insights industry selects experienced digital marketer to lead its global marketing team and initiatives
The global insights industry is fast-paced and exciting, and Gabriela is the right fit to drive ESOMAR’s extensive marketing program in this kind of environment.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global voice of the data, research and insights community, today announced that Gabriela Kusters has been hired as Head of Global Marketing. In this role, Kusters will be responsible for expanding the reach and performance of key marketing initiatives, boosting digital marketing effectiveness and growing organizational awareness around the world. She will apply her skills in all aspects of marketing to create strategies for positive growth.
— Pravin Shekar of ESOMAR
“The global insights industry is fast-paced and exciting, and Gabriela is the right fit to drive ESOMAR’s extensive marketing program in this kind of environment,” said Pravin Shekar, Interim CEO of ESOMAR. “She has the perfect blend of experience in the digital marketing space, and she isn’t afraid to think outside the box - all while understanding the nuances of working in different regions around the world. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team.”
Kusters will conduct foundational work across all ESOMAR’s digital properties to ensure that outreach efforts are effective, optimized and aligned with organizational goals, values and culture. She will also be responsible for: establishing best practices and meeting marketing goals; managing the day-to-day marketing work and staff; driving collaboration across the organization; and establishing the overall marketing plan, budget, and reporting metrics.
Prior to joining ESOMAR, Kusters managed marketing for high-tech telecommunications company, and led EMEA marketing programs for the global Mobile Marketing Association (MMA). Before this, she was a marketing lecturer at United POP, the international education division of the music support group, and held several other roles in public relations and marketing. Over the course of her career, she has gained extensive experience in all aspects of global marketing, from digital campaigns to events and from integrated communications strategies to team management. She holds a Master of Science in Marketing from Brunel University London and received her Bachelor of Science in Communications and Media Studies from HU University of Applied Sciences Utrecht. Kusters is based in Amsterdam.
About ESOMAR
ESOMAR is a not-for-profit membership organization. Members form a community convinced of the potential of data analytics, research and insights to help improve societies, organizations and everyone's life. They’ve been helping individuals and organizations that are part of the analytics and insights ecosystem since 1948. 2022 marks their 75th year as an association. ESOMAR is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is present in over 130 countries through its members.
