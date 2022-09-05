Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Update-Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5003867

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg                         

STATION: Derby Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 8/29/22, approximately 1535 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St Newport, VT

VIOLATION: 

        Custodial Interference

        Obstruction of Justice

        Impeding a Public Officer

 

ACCUSED: Shylo Bourdeau                                             

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

* UPDATE*  Bourdeau had been arrested on a traffic stop by Newport PD and Orleans County Sheriffs Department. Bourdeau is currently at Northern State Correctional facility.

 

The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is continuing to investigate an incident that occurred on 8/29/22 on Main St, Newport.  As a result, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shylo Bourdeau, to answer to the charges of Custodial Interference, Obstruction of Justice, and Impeding a Public Officer.

 

Bourdeau is a white female with brown hair worn in dreadlocks, approximately 5’06 in height with green eyes.  She was last seen operating an older model GMC Yukon, silver or tan in color, with items affixed to the roof, no front registration plate, and an unknown rear registration plate.  Bourdeau was last seen fleeing from troopers on Main St in Newport at approximately 1540 hours on 8/29/22 in this vehicle.

 

Photos of Bourdeau and the vehicle are attached.  Members of the public who may have spotted Bourdeau or this vehicle, or who have information regarding this case, are asked to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.

 

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

