Patch Baker, Founder & CEO, Mobius Media Solutions, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Patch Baker, Founder & CEO of Mobius Media Solutions for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series. Patch Baker joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
Andy Jacob sat down with the “Entrepreneurs Entrepreneur”, Patch Baker to discuss investing, partnerships, entrances, exits, and - what else? - entrepreneurship.
As Andy quickly notes, Patch looks at business in a much different way than many entrepreneurs. He really focuses on building the best businesses. What does Patch think is the most important thing when looking at a business?
(02:00): Without a doubt, Patch thinks the most important part of any business is the Team. You have to look at WHO the people are. As Patch says, “you can fix a business, you can adjust a product, you can bring on a new revenue stream…but you can’t fix stupid. It’s hard to beat.” Too many business owners treat their businesses like their baby, while being the bottleneck for mega growth; they end up shooting themselves in the foot.
Andy discusses experience and gut feel as factors in choosing the right Team, but also knows Patch is a big believer in data. How important is data?
(03:15): While he loves data, Patch thinks people are so overloaded with data, they don’t even know what they’re looking at anymore.
He talks about a functional business, which has to have a product people want, it has to be the thing they say it is, and they have to have some way to get people to see the product (or service). A product (or service) you can get to market that has profit at the end of it. “You’d be surprised how many people do not figure that part out!” Patch says. When entering a business, Patch pushes their limits, which can be disruptive.
Let’s talk about young entrepreneurs. Andy mentions they love tech, and sometimes their customers suffer for it because it creates a disassociation.
(06:22): Patch totally agrees. Not everyone is a tech person, and it is important young, tech savvy entrepreneurs realize that. Sometimes, Patch and his Team go into a company, strip out some tech in order to streamline training and how people use the tech to maximize effectiveness.
(08:18): While customers are important to a business, they frequently have no idea what they want, and what they ask for is not always what they want. It may be unpopular, but Patch doesn't believe the customer is always right. Your system should educate the customer when they come in the door on what they actually need, not the latest internet buzz word. Educate people on why they need something they didn’t even know was available, possible, or expected. Surprise and delight them, don’t just give them another upsell.
You should use your creativity and analyze the right data, to understand and identify the problems, in order to educate the client on what they want and need.
Patch is a skilled negotiator. Andy asked Patch for his champion thoughts on the subject.
(10:35): Negotiations are only limited by your own creativity. If you can figure out a way to give the other person a win, you can pretty much win every negotiation.
Andy asked Patch about his strategy of building a business backward.
(11:51): Patch believes many entrepreneurs spend too much time in the day-to-day, moving from task to task, thinking about what they have to do next. Everybody is looking down.
Patch focuses on the goal; the mission. He understands “this is where I want to go, and here are all the little things I need to do to get there.” It is important to know the end state, and take meaningful steps to reach the goal, not take footsteps all around the goal. Patch askes, “Would you rather be efficient at being effective, or be busy being busy?”
Andy pointed out Patch must have learned some lessons from the military. So, what did Patch learn, and did he take these lessons into the world of business?
(13:47): Patch said every single piece of what he learned, from mission planning, to leadership, to task organization, to inventory controls, everything came with him into entrepreneurship. When taking this approach, Patch has found Veterans get it right away, and civilians find it fun. This tactic also passes along a lot of goodwill to remembering military and Veterans in civilian businesses.
What does Patch mean when he talks about entrepreneurs discovering their higher nature?
15:11): He has found a lot of business owners don’t make the growth of their business a high enough priority. Entrepreneurs will say, “I want to do this, this, and this,” and when asked how long it would take them, they always say a year or more. But Patch asks, “why not 90 days?”
If you start breaking it down, and working the plan backward, you will find no piece of the plan actually takes that much time.
Patch believes if you think a little bit bigger, get rid of white noise that sucks up all of your time, and only do the things that move you in that forward motion, your ideas will start getting bigger because your goal will be hit way faster than you think. You will quickly realize you were thinking too small!
Parkinson’s law works internally and externally. Whatever time you give yourself, you will take all of that time. If you set the deadlines faster, things will happen faster. People will think you’re crazy if you don't explain it to them!
That was a golden nugget! Now, Andy and Patch chatted about eliminating fear and finding success.
(18:50): Brace yourself: a majority of fear is internal BS. You’re creating it for yourself. That doesn’t mean there is NO risk, it means there is a calculated risk based on their education, experience, and exposure.
Again, Patch backward plans. He suggested business owners get educated, get a little bit of exposure on a small scale, and start expanding. Once they get some experience, the fear disappears.
Patch uses the analogy of driving a car. He said the most dangerous thing you can do as a human is to be in a car, but most of us have been doing it since before we even knew we were doing it. You get on autopilot and don’t even think about it, but it’s the most dangerous thing you can do and you’re not paying attention at all.
Start small, grow big. Education, experience, and exposure. Those fears will go away, which means they were BS to begin with.
Andy ends the interview by asking Patch what is happening with him and his business in the future.
(23:14): Patch is putting the process he uses to grow businesses quickly to the test. He is perfecting the process, and making it as efficient as possible. Patch is moving from the “best” practices popular in the post WWII era, into the best practices for a modern world.
About Patch Baker and PatchBaker.com:
From the PR Department:
Patch Baker spends a majority of his time helping businesses create extraordinary results and growth within their respective markets. He works diligently to connect Veteran and non-Veteran owned businesses, and individual Patriots, with brands and businesses which support our Nation’s Warfighters.
Patch spent nearly 15 years serving our country and is a Service Disabled Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Patch is a serial entrepreneur, expert marketer, investor, speaker, and has acquired a unique set of skills through multiple acquisitions and business exits. His consulting clients range from Fortune 500 organizations to Veteran-owned start-ups.
In 2015, after many years working for and around the US Military and Government Agencies, it was time to enter the “real world” and get a “real job” in the civilian world.
I had a rude awakening; I sucked at “real world” jobs. The Marine Corps taught me a lot, but it did not teach me how to be a good civilian.
After being fired from my first two jobs, I realized I was on a collision course with the bottom. I was falling fast with no real place to go or person to turn to.
So I decided to do something crazy. I decided to build a business and base it on something I already knew: the military.
The way I see it, The United States Military is the largest corporation on the planet, with a mission that cannot fail. The military is also structured in a way that allows high turnover without losing the 100% readiness of the overall force.
No Commander is needed on the front line every moment of every day, and that meant if I did it right, I would be able to deploy the company anywhere I wanted from my laptop.
And that’s exactly what I did. I realized there was no limit to how big an impact I could make. I finally found a game that felt infinite.
I began to seek out industry leaders and learned everything they would teach me. I bought every course I could get my hands on and paid numerous consultants to help me in areas where I was weak.
Next thing you know, I (and a few buddies) built a Digital Marketing company and were outperforming our peers.
We became industry leaders in record time and I started getting invites to speak on stages around the country.
A few short years later we were acquiring companies, growing them and positioning them for exits.
Today, I want to focus my time on companies that can change the world by impacting others. I am not interested in just pushing another product or service.
I am lucky enough to have an amazing team of Digital Marketers, Business Development Specialists, Merger & Acquisition Managers, Legal and Financial Experts, and a powerhouse stack of Family Office and Private Investors to make the whole thing work.
The possibilities are endless.
