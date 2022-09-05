Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Opens with Second Straight Freshman Class of 600+ Students
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's New Academic Building that has new design spaces, chemistry and biochemistry labs, classrooms, a food science lab, and collaborative workspaces.
Members of the Class of 2026 are strong academically and geographically, coming from 40 states and 18 countries, while also being racially diverse
We welcome a strong, diverse incoming class of students with a variety of interests, and we look forward to seeing all they accomplish in the coming years as students and ultimately as alumni.”TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second consecutive strong class of first-year students has Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology starting the 2022-23 academic year with more than 2,150 students – a near record for the nationally ranked undergraduate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) college. Classes started for the fall quarter on Thursday, September 1.
The Class of 2026 has 602 students. Highlights of this incoming class include:
• They come from 40 states and 18 countries outside the United States - a record.
• Nearly 85% reported test scores, twice above the national average reported by Common App.
• Their standardized math and science test scores ranked within the top 5% nationally. Median high school GPA remained at 4.06.
• 21% of this class are women, representing the sixth-highest number in Institute history.
• 26% are racially diverse.
• 18% are either first-generation attendees and/or Pell Grant recipients.
Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons stated, "We welcome a strong, diverse incoming class of students with a variety of interests, and we look forward to seeing all they accomplish in the coming years as students and ultimately as alumni.”
Coons highlighted gains in enrolling first-year students from a record 40 states and 18 countries including China, India, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, and Italy. Meanwhile, a record 13 states have sent at least 10 first-year students, with 35 coming from California, 21 from Texas, 18 from Virginia, and 13 each from Florida and Pennsylvania. A total of 48% of the incoming class came from outside Indiana or a bordering state.
“Thanks to our strengthening enrollment management and marketing efforts, Rose-Hulman is becoming recognized throughout the world as a leader in undergraduate STEM education, with a high value and return on investment,” said the president. “More and more of the nation’s best students interested in STEM are interested in the personalized and hands-on education, with quality faculty and staff and state-of-the-art facilities, which are hallmarks of a Rose-Hulman education.”
Finally, Coons noted that the future looks even brighter as a record number of high school students participated in Rose-Hulman’s summer STEM awareness programs – introducing future generations to the Institute and a wide array of STEM opportunities.
Applications are now being accepted for Fall 2023 admission at www.rose-hulman.edu/apply. The early deadline for admission is November 1, 2022. Learn more about Rose-Hulman’s summer programs at www.rose-hulman.edu/summer (2023 camp information will be online early this winter.)
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of more than 2,000 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
