Renowned Chelsea Restaurant Yamal Alsham Enjoys Imperial Wharf Expansion

Yamal Alsham, the renowned Chelsea-based Syrian and Lebanese restaurant, has recently received a six-figure funding package from HSBC UK, allowing the popular restaurant to purchase a brand new 39,000-square foot facility in Chelsea's stunning Imperial Wharf facility.

Founded in 1971, the Yamal Alsham restaurant is frequently visited by celebrities and footballers and has been providing incredible Syrian and Lebanese cuisine that expertly blends traditional and innovative recipes against a backdrop of fantastic entertainment. Now, the restaurant owners have been granted a six-figure investment from HSBC UK, allowing them to expand to a new facility in Imperial Wharf.

The new restaurant features indoor and outdoor dining for up to 140 diners, alongside a deli, pizzeria and fast-food stalls. The new premises also has a state-of-the-art events space that will be able to host up to 30 events a month.

Alongside giving Londoners an incredible new dining experience, the new Yamal Asham restaurant is also opening up much-needed jobs. A total of 48 employees have been employed by the expansion, with the restaurant owners anticipating a £5 million turnover over the next 12 months.

Speaking on the investment, Ioannis Antypas, Head of Marketing at Yamal Alsham, said, “Yamal Alsham has always been a family-owned and run business, and this incredible investment gives us the opportunity to expand our reach further and continue to develop the hospitality experience our customers enjoy.

We are working hard to create a truly stunning facility that will allow patrons to enjoy mouth-watering Lebanese and Syrian dining, alongside providing further jobs for the local community.”

Chris Chambers, area director at HSBC UK, added: “Despite the challenges faced by many in the hospitality industry throughout the last few years, Yamal Alsham has continued to grow, all while upholding its founder’s original philosophy. We are pleased to be assisting in the restaurant’s development and look forward to its continued success for many years to come.”

For more information on Yamal Alsham, visit https://www.yamalalsham.co.uk/.

Media Contact


Yamal Alsham




Press Office


Email:Send Email


020 3010 1100




5 The Boulevard, London




London




England SW6 2UB




United Kingdom


www.yamalalsham.co.uk

