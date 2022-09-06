Submit Release
WOAI releases the first NFT collection allowing users to interact with AI text-to-image generation

World of AI banner, generated using DALL-E 2

World of AI Logo

Image of a cat in a submarine in the style of Vincent van Gogh

World of AI's inaugural collection, Zero, lets NFT holders generate an image using OpenAI's DALL-E 2 by storing a message on Ethereum

HELSINKI, FINLAND, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World of AI (WOAI), a project focusing on building digital collectibles generated by various AI systems from user inputs is releasing its inaugural collection, Zero, on Tuesday, September 6th.

WOAI aims to “explore the boundaries of art by combining the hive mind of NFT collectors with AI”, stated its solo-founder Juuso Roinevirta. The project is the first to let NFT holders interact with text-to-image AI generation.

The goal of WOAI beyond the first collection is to explore and educate what is possible with AI in a hands-on manner. “The project is only a hobby project and an experimental way to learn about full-stack blockchain development”, reminds the founder.

Zeros, a collection of 2500 empty tokens, let their owners store a 256-character message on the Ethereum blockchain. The message will be used to generate an image using OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 AI system.

The images, which can range from photorealistic imagery to oil paintings in the style of Vincent van Gogh, will first be stored on a server with planned migration to IPFS once all 2500 Zeros have been generated. The generation is limited to 25 per day to ensure “good outcomes for the owners”.

DALL-E 2 prohibits the generation of certain topics such as violence and nudity. Any Zero that fails to follow the OpenAI content policy will be irrevocably marked as “failed”. Furthermore, due to OpenAI’s content policy, all inputs will be manually reviewed but the founder looks forward to building with other text-to-image AI systems, such as Stable Diffusion, to create fully automated NFT generation collections.

The founder expects many failed Zeros but encourages owners to “push the boundaries to generate the wildest and most varied NFT collection to date”. The NFTs can be minted from Sep 6, 12:00 pm UTC onwards at woai.io for 0.05 ETH. The owners will incur additional gas costs for storing the generator message on the Ethereum blockchain.

Future WOAI collections, the founder hints, may explore ideas in text format and utilize other text-to-image AI systems.

You can learn more about the WOAI/Zero collection at docs.woai.io

