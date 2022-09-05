Data Mynt’s Digital Asset Payment and Checkout Solution is Live for the Solana Ecosystem (SOL)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Mynt, the leading provider of digital asset checkout and payments infrastructure for merchants and platforms around the world, announced the integration of the Solana blockchain. This enables any Solana wallet and owner to pay with SOL at any participating Data Mynt merchant globally, even if the merchant has never heard of Solana before.
Data Mynt’s omnichannel checkout and payment solutions provide a way for merchants to receive digital asset payments in several different tokens on the most widely used chains, with the merchant automatically receiving local stablecoin at the moment of the purchase deposited into the merchant’s Data Mynt wallet. This allows shoppers to pay with one token, and merchants to receive another. In this way, shoppers and merchants alike who use Data Mynt can avoid headaches due to price volatility associated with token conversions.
The Solana blockchain is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency ecosystems in existence, with millions of users worldwide and a growing suite of associated applications and products. Capable of up to 2,500 transactions per second, and with an average cost of $0.00025 per transaction, the Solana ecosystem has already seen 94 billion transactions spread across over 2 million wallets. With a market cap of over $10 billion, the Solana blockchain is in the top 10 most popular blockchains and digital assets in the world.
By adding support for SOL to Data Mynt, any Solana holder can use their stack of SOL to purchase goods and services at participating merchants. This unlocks a way for merchants to accept payment from the enthusiastic and friendly Solana community, a massive boon for both parties. Additionally, because Data Mynt allows for fast settlements and cash payouts in local currencies, there is now a pipeline for funds to flow from Solana holders to the bank accounts of small businesses around the world.
With participating merchants across 15 countries and 5 continents, this is an important moment for Data Mynt and Solana alike. According to the CEO of Data Mynt, Alex Christian,
“We wanted to add support for a cryptocurrency that was exciting, had a reputable team and roadmap execution, and was known for its enthusiastic community that loves to use cryptocurrency. Solana was an instant favorite among our team, and we can’t wait to see how their users find ways to pay with SOL at a Data Mynt merchant nearest them.”
Interested merchants and businesses can add Data Mynt digital asset checkout now at Google Play Store and App Store.
About DataMynt
Data Mynt is the leading digital asset payment and checkout solution for omnichannel sellers everywhere. Its suite of solutions offers platforms and merchants an easy approach to accepting and sending digital payments from any blockchain, wallet or asset, free from volatility and the usual risks and costs of traditional payment methods such as cards. The Data Mynt digital asset checkout payment solution is designed to streamline implementation via a mobile Point of Sale, API, branded web page, and iFrame, while consistently delivering a seamless customer experience. Learn more:
About Solana
Solana (SOL) is one of the most popular and fastest growing cryptocurrency ecosystems in the world. With a genesis block occurring in March of 2020, Solana has seen massive growth in less than three years. Known for its fast transaction times, low transaction costs, and scalable blockchain solutions, the Solana blockchain has been one of the most well-known cryptocurrency ecosystems in the past few years.
Alex Christian
