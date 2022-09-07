Nordic Consulting Selects Censinet to Transform Global Third-Party Risk Management
Purpose-built third-party and enterprise risk exchange for healthcare drives visibility, productivity, & accuracy across risk management lifecycle
We looked at many different solutions and chose Censinet because it was the only solution that enabled our team to significantly scale up the number of vendors we could assess.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, announced that it has selected to work with Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare vendor risk management solutions, to strengthen Nordic’s management of third-party risk. By using Censinet RiskOps™, a purpose-built third-party and enterprise risk exchange for healthcare, Nordic can securely centralize and automate all of its vendor and product risk assessment data and insight while driving significant improvements in visibility, productivity, accuracy, and costs throughout the risk assessment, reassessment, and remediation lifecycle.
— Will Ogle, Senior Director of Risk and Compliance at Nordic Consulting
“With healthcare increasingly in the crosshairs, we wanted a platform that would give us comprehensive cyber risk visibility across our global vendor and third-party portfolio,” said Will Ogle, Senior Director of Risk and Compliance at Nordic Consulting. “We looked at many different solutions, and chose Censinet because it was the only solution that enabled our team to significantly scale up the number of vendors we could assess and shorten the time it took to assess each vendor, without having to hire more people.”
Censinet RiskOps enables immediate access to the most up-to-date security information, documentation, and evidence for over 9,000 vendors and 22,000 products in our Digital Catalog. Within a HIPAA-secure environment, providers can assess, negotiate, and strengthen mutual risk posture with third parties in the most efficient, cost-effective way. With 1-Click Assessments™ and automated reassessments, Censinet drives unmatched productivity, with average assessment completion time at less than 10 days, the industry’s fastest solution.
With fully automated risk workflows and enterprise-wide coordination, Censinet RiskOps enables all stakeholders to come together as a single, cohesive team to respond more efficiently and effectively to risks that threaten business operations, care delivery, and patient safety. Business and clinical leaders benefit from faster procurement processes, more transparent contracting, and fewer post-purchase problems. Risk owners can eliminate inaccurate and time-consuming manual processes and achieve maximum risk visibility across the full vendor and product contract lifecycle, resulting in better enterprise performance.
“The recent number of significant data breaches and ransomware attacks on health systems emphasizes the urgency for heightened cyber risk management and security controls across the care continuum,” said Cormac Miller, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Censinet. “The Nordic team is working with some of the most critical and sensitive IT systems at their customer sites, and knows the importance of strong cyber hygiene, particularly as it relates to third parties. Nordic itself has demonstrated its strong cyber maturity to its customers, achieving “Cybersecurity Transparent” status through the KLAS Research-Censinet initiative, which measures cyber preparedness across healthcare vendors. Our partnership with Nordic provides a transformative approach to third-party risk management to significantly strengthen cybersecurity across their organization and to safeguard their global network of client health systems, businesses, and people.”
About Nordic
Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses, and people. Together, our global team of more than 2,000 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, and S&P Consultants, support more than 600 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at Nordicglobal.com.
About Censinet
Censinet, based in Boston, MA, enables healthcare organizations to take the risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. RiskOps builds upon the Company’s foundational success with third-party risk management (TPRM) for healthcare. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
