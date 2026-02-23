Censinet Unveils Censinet GRC AI™ and Major Platform Innovations for Healthcare Risk Management at ViVE 2026

New AI-powered Assessor Agents accelerate the evolution of third-party risk management and to the next generation of healthcare GRC

The shadow IT problem extends to a health system’s inventory of vendors that quietly add AI capabilities to existing products and services” — Paul Russell, Chief Product Officer, Censinet

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare cybersecurity risk management solutions, today announced major platform innovations and unveiled Censinet GRC AI™, a seven-agent AI platform designed to orchestrate governance, risk, and compliance across all healthcare organizational functions.Censinet executives and customer leaders will meet with leading healthcare CEOs, CIOs, CISOs, and GRC leaders throughout VIVE 2026 to publicly unveil the Censinet GRC AI roadmap, extending the company's platform from its market-leading position in healthcare third-party risk management to a comprehensive, AI-native healthcare GRC platform.“Fewer than 8% of healthcare organizations have meaningfully integrated their governance, risk, and compliance processes. This fragmentation is costing the industry billions in preventable losses, delayed care, and regulatory exposure,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet.“Today's announcements represent two things: immediate, measurable value for our customers through AI-powered automation that saves hours on every assessment, closes dangerous AI visibility gaps, and eliminates the bottleneck between security and privacy teams, and a clear vision for where we're taking the platform. Censinet GRC AI will bring the same network intelligence and AI-driven automation that transformed third-party risk management to every GRC function in healthcare.”Introducing Censinet GRC AI™At the Los Angeles Convention Center, Booth #920, in South Hall, Censinet will present on and demonstrate available capabilities of Censinet GRC AI, a purpose-built healthcare GRC platform powered by seven orchestrated AI agents aligned to how healthcare organizations actually operate:● Supply Chain & Vendor Risk: Third-party risk management, AI governance, and critical function mapping.● Enterprise Risk & Operations: Business continuity, emergency preparedness, and systemic risk identification.● Cybersecurity & Data Governance: PHI protection, medical device security, and breach response.● Regulatory & Legal Compliance: Centralized policy management, HIPAA oversight, and regulatory change monitoring.● Financial Integrity & Revenue Cycle: PCI compliance, billing accuracy, and fraud prevention.● Clinical Excellence & Safety: Credentialing, patient safety monitoring, and clinical governance.● ESG & Community Impact: Sustainability reporting, community health outcomes, and health equity oversight.Each agent follows a five-phase AI workflow — Discover, Reason, Decide, Act, and Improve — with cross-agent orchestration that automatically identifies how risks in one domain impact others. The platform enables healthcare organizations to dynamically allocate resources across all seven agents based on strategic priorities."The healthcare GRC market today is defined by siloed departments managing risk across disconnected tools and fragmented processes, with little shared visibility into how risks intersect until a crisis forces them together," stated Paul Russell, Chief Product Officer at Censinet. "Censinet GRC AI replaces that fragmentation with a system of intelligence that reasons across domains and orchestrates action. When signals from clinical operations, supply chain, finance, and compliance all point to the same emerging risk, the platform surfaces it on Day 1, not Day 60."Assessor Agent for Supply Chain and Vendor Risk: AI-Powered Assessment AutomationThe Assessor Agent for Supply Chain & Vendor Risk, the first generally available Censinet GRC AI agent, orchestrates and completes the tasks associated with third-party risk assessments, designed to dramatically reduce the time analysts spend on the most repetitive, documentation-heavy steps in the assessment workflow.Available now, the Censinet Assessor Agent automatically captures key technical integration details from Business Owner Request forms and vendor questionnaire responses, generates contextually relevant findings for Corrective Action Plans (CAP), creates summaries of uploaded documents such as SOC2 reports and penetration test results, and drafts Summary Reports. In testing, the Assessor Agent delivered an average of 3.5 hours saved per assessment—time analysts can redirect to high-value risk decisions.The Censinet Assessor Agent operates entirely within the Censinet AI infrastructure which is a Secure by Design, Secure by Default private container. Customer data is never shared with external vendors or used to train third-party AI models. The human analyst retains full authority to review, validate, and approve all agent recommendations.AI Telemetry: Closing the AI Visibility GapCensinet's new AI Telemetry capability addresses one of the most urgent and overlooked risks in healthcare technology management: vendors quietly embedding AI capabilities into products that have already been assessed and approved. Because most organizations conduct vendor risk assessments on an annual cycle, they frequently operate with outdated information about whether their existing products now contain AI—creating a dangerous blind spot at a time when AI governance demands are intensifying.AI Telemetry automatically classifies every product in a customer's inventory as AI-capable, not AI-capable, or unknown, by combining historical questionnaire data with publicly available vendor updates. Each classification includes transparent, evidence-based reasoning showing the evidence and logic behind the determination, enabling risk teams to validate decisions independently. The capability integrates directly into the Censinet dashboard with new AI concentration charts, enhanced product inventory filtering, and the ability to launch AI-specific assessments directly from product profiles based on telemetry findings."The shadow IT problem extends to a health system’s inventory of vendors that quietly add AI capabilities to existing products and services,” added Russell.“AI Telemetry gives healthcare organizations continuous, evidence-based visibility into AI exposure across their entire third-party ecosystem, not just a point-in-time snapshot from the last assessment cycle.”Healthcare organizations interested in learning more about new product capabilities and the Censinet GRC AI vision should visit Booth #920 in South Hall at ViVE 2026 or contact info@censinet.com.About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps™, the industry's first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps serves more than 1,000 healthcare organizations with a network of over 50,000 vendors, delivering total automation across all third-party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.# # #

