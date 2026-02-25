Censinet Risk Never Sleeps Podcast Celebrates Its 200th Episode

Recording this milestone episode of the Risk Never Sleeps podcast live at VIVE is a timely opportunity to talk candidly about what it really takes to govern AI and cybersecurity at scale.” — Steven Ramirez CISO & CTO, Renown Health

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censinet , the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced a significant milestone for its acclaimed podcast, Risk Never Sleeps , with the release of its 200th episode. Spotlighting the people protecting patient safety from cyber threats across the healthcare industry, the podcast has reached thousands of unique listeners since launching in February 2023. Hosted by Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet, all 200 episodes of the Risk Never Sleeps podcast are available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , with new episodes released weekly. Video episodes are available on the Censinet YouTube channel.“Reaching 200 episodes is a testament to the leaders and innovators who show up every day to protect patient care in an increasingly digital world,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Recording this milestone episode live at ViVE 2026 reinforces why we created the show in the first place: to share real-world lessons and practical perspectives that help healthcare organizations strengthen resilience and protect patients.”Over the course of 200 episodes, the Risk Never Sleeps podcast has featured in-depth discussions with leading healthcare CIOs, CISOs, industry influencers, public policy experts, and ecosystem innovators. The podcast explores guests’ professional and personal journeys in candid conversations that offer practical advice, insightful guidance, and provocative perspectives. Listeners can explore a wide range of topics shaping the future of healthcare and people’s lives, from digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) to leadership lessons and emerging cyber threats that continue to threaten patient safety.“Our responsibility is not simply to defend against threats, but to build resilient systems that enable safe innovation,” said Steve Ramirez, Chief Information Security & Technology Officer at Renown Health. “Recording this milestone episode of the Risk Never Sleeps podcast live at VIVE is a timely opportunity to talk candidly about what it really takes to govern AI and cybersecurity at scale.”If you, or someone you know, would like to join the podcast, send a request to: RNSproducer@gmail.comThe Risk Never Sleeps podcast is delivered in partnership with Censinet and Outcomes Rocket. The opening theme song Bus without Brakes is provided by Del Piombo. For more information about the Risk Never Sleeps podcast and to access the 200th episode, visit https://podcast.censinet.com About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps™, the industry's first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps delivers total automation across all third-party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.About the Risk Never Sleeps PodcastHosted by Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet, The Risk Never Sleeps Podcast highlights the people protecting patient safety in today's fast-paced, high-demand, increasingly digital healthcare environment.Through conversations with healthcare leaders and practitioners, the Podcast highlights the journeys, experiences, insights and best practices of guests around one core theme: the people behind protecting patient safety and delivering patient care. For more information on the Risk Never Sleeps Podcast or to listen to episodes, visit https://podcast.censinet.com/ . To view video recordings of the podcast episodes, go to https://www.youtube.com/@Censinet # # #

