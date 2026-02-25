Censinet Risk Never Sleeps Podcast Celebrates Its 200th Episode

Recording this milestone episode of the Risk Never Sleeps podcast live at VIVE is a timely opportunity to talk candidly about what it really takes to govern AI and cybersecurity at scale.”
— Steven Ramirez CISO & CTO, Renown Health
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced a significant milestone for its acclaimed podcast, Risk Never Sleeps, with the release of its 200th episode. Spotlighting the people protecting patient safety from cyber threats across the healthcare industry, the podcast has reached thousands of unique listeners since launching in February 2023. Hosted by Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet, all 200 episodes of the Risk Never Sleeps podcast are available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, with new episodes released weekly. Video episodes are available on the Censinet YouTube channel.

“Reaching 200 episodes is a testament to the leaders and innovators who show up every day to protect patient care in an increasingly digital world,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Recording this milestone episode live at ViVE 2026 reinforces why we created the show in the first place: to share real-world lessons and practical perspectives that help healthcare organizations strengthen resilience and protect patients.”
Over the course of 200 episodes, the Risk Never Sleeps podcast has featured in-depth discussions with leading healthcare CIOs, CISOs, industry influencers, public policy experts, and ecosystem innovators. The podcast explores guests’ professional and personal journeys in candid conversations that offer practical advice, insightful guidance, and provocative perspectives. Listeners can explore a wide range of topics shaping the future of healthcare and people’s lives, from digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) to leadership lessons and emerging cyber threats that continue to threaten patient safety.

“Our responsibility is not simply to defend against threats, but to build resilient systems that enable safe innovation,” said Steve Ramirez, Chief Information Security & Technology Officer at Renown Health. “Recording this milestone episode of the Risk Never Sleeps podcast live at VIVE is a timely opportunity to talk candidly about what it really takes to govern AI and cybersecurity at scale.”
If you, or someone you know, would like to join the podcast, send a request to: RNSproducer@gmail.com
The Risk Never Sleeps podcast is delivered in partnership with Censinet and Outcomes Rocket. The opening theme song Bus without Brakes is provided by Del Piombo. For more information about the Risk Never Sleeps podcast and to access the 200th episode, visit https://podcast.censinet.com.

About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps™, the industry's first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps delivers total automation across all third-party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.

About the Risk Never Sleeps Podcast
Hosted by Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet, The Risk Never Sleeps Podcast highlights the people protecting patient safety in today's fast-paced, high-demand, increasingly digital healthcare environment.Through conversations with healthcare leaders and practitioners, the Podcast highlights the journeys, experiences, insights and best practices of guests around one core theme: the people behind protecting patient safety and delivering patient care. For more information on the Risk Never Sleeps Podcast or to listen to episodes, visit https://podcast.censinet.com/. To view video recordings of the podcast episodes, go to https://www.youtube.com/@Censinet

# # #

Rita Labrado
Censinet
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Censinet Risk Never Sleeps Podcast Celebrates Its 200th Episode

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Rita Labrado
Censinet
Company/Organization
Censinet
101 Arch Street, Suite 800
Boston, Massachusetts, 02110
United States
+1 781-985-4554
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Censinet enables healthcare organizations to take risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Censinet is based in Boston, MA and can be found at https://censinet.com/

More From This Author
Censinet Risk Never Sleeps Podcast Celebrates Its 200th Episode
Censinet Unveils Censinet GRC AI™ and Major Platform Innovations for Healthcare Risk Management at ViVE 2026
Censinet Launches the First Systemic Risk Platform to Operationalize the Health Industry’s SMART Framework at ViVE 2026
View All Stories From This Author