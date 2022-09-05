Submit Release
Notice of Public Hearing - Grace Pond Realty Trust Application For SP 3183-D

MAINE, September 12 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: September 12, 2022

Start Time: 5:00 PM

Location: Land Use Planning Commission's Bangor Office, 4th Floor Conference Room (106 Hogan Road, Bangor)

Meeting description/purpose:

Public Hearing Notice

For further information, contact:

Name: Debra Kaczowski

Phone: 2077314398

