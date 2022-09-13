blueBriX announces subsidiary in Geneva, Switzerland
Our objective is simple: to unleash the creative potential of digital health innovators. We have been doing this successfully for the last 14 years and we have perfected the model to support them.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZH Healthcare, the creators of the blueBriX platform, announced today the establishment of their subsidiary ZH Healthcare, Sarl, in Geneva, Switzerland.
blueBriX provides the building blocks for digital health. blueBriX' goal in Switzerland is to support pharma, start-ups, and medical device companies in their digital health ambitions.
The blueBriX platform was established with a goal to inspire, educate, tool, and support the creators of digital health solutions from ideation to scale. blueBriX is used in four continents and serves over two million patients. The company is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, USA, employs over 220 people globally through its subsidiaries in Geneva, Switzerland, and Kerala, India.
Mr. David Dixon, VP of blueBriX, a digital health veteran, will lead the company’s effort in Switzerland. Mr. Dixon said, “I am very excited to join the blueBriX team and be part of the new direction that we are embarking on to better support digital health innovators in scaling their ideas to comprehensive solutions. The establishment of our presence in Geneva, Switzerland will help us to work more closely with our European clients, as well as leverage the innovation talent that reside in the Swiss cantonal hubs.”
Shameem C Hameed, CEO of ZH Healthcare, says, “Our objective is simple: to unleash the creative potential of digital health innovators. We have been doing this successfully for the last 14 years and we have perfected the model to support them.”
ZH Healthcare worked with Daniel Bangser, the Trade Commissioner and Deputy Head for Investment Promotion of the Swiss Business Hub USA, and the Swiss Cantons to identify the right location for the operations of the company. Swiss Business Hub USA, part of the global network of Switzerland Global Enterprise, helps companies seeking to expand into Switzerland.
Mr. Denis Cavin, Economic Development Officer of the Republic and State of Geneva, Department of Economy and Employment, Directorate General of Economic Development, Research and Innovation helped ZH Healthcare’s effort in identifying infrastructure and resources for the formation of the subsidiary.
ECHO SA in Geneva, represented by François Gillioz, Certified Tax Expert & Head of the Tax and Legal Department, provided legal and tax consultancy, and admin support for the formation and running of ZH Healthcare Sarl. ECHO SA supports the establishment of subsidiaries of foreign groups and their activities in coordination with Greater Geneva Bern area (GGBa), the investment promotion agency for Western Switzerland.
About ZH Healthcare, Inc.
ZH Healthcare(ZH) is the creator of blueBriX, “the building blocks for digital health.” The blueBriX platform was established with a goal to inspire, educate, tool, and support the creators of digital health solutions from ideation to scale. The platform was originally known as blueEHS and HITaaS before it was rebranded as blueBriX. blueBriX includes the low-code no-code enterprise EHR system, blueEHR, and blueTeleMed.
BlueBriX is used in four continents and serves over 2 million patients. ZH is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, USA, employs over 200 people globally through its subsidiaries in Geneva, Switzerland, and a Global Delivery Center (GDC) in Kerala, India.
Kapil Nandakumar
ZH Healthcare
+1 855-936-3367
email us here