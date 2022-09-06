Charity Go Dharmic Hosts Financial Networking, Mumbai City Dinner, Sept 13, 2022 At the Mumbai Cricket Association Club

Chairman & Founder of Go Dharmic- Hanuman Dass Children of Shahpur Primary School in Gandhinagar 2019 Financial Markets Dinner

An opportunity for those in the financial markets to get together & discuss projects and ideas- to support Go Dharmic’s global charity/aid campaigns

We will hear human stories from some of the people who have been greatly impacted by the COVID Pandemic and how your support has helped them.” — Hanuman Dass, Go Dharmic’s Founder & Chairman

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charity Go Dharmic is back to host its annual 2022 Mumbai City Dinner, on September 13, 2022, at the Mumbai Cricket Association Club. This is an opportunity for those in the financial markets to get together and discuss projects and ideas; and to support Go Dharmic’s global campaigns, such as in 2019, when the Covid pandemic deeply affected many, and caused crises in India. As like the last dinner in 2019, the charity was joined by more than 85 companies, including Marex Spectron, Hong Kong Exchange, London Metal Exchange, Globe Capital, BSE, TMX, Trading Technologies, Stellar Trading, Eurex, Futures First, Nine Square, and DME. Proceeds from this event will go towards the charity’s ongoing campaigns, including Feed Everyone, Shape-A-Future, and Give it a Grow.

During the event, Go Dharmic would like to highlight and thank their sponsors, Futures First and Estee Advisors for being their longstanding partners in India. With their generous support, the charity has been able to make significant differences in the lives of thousands across India. From educational initiatives to rock-solid support throughout COVID-19, and other disaster relief to the development of 24 libraries and providing more than 24,000 books in cities across the country.

Futures First has supported 10 school kids’ fees after the pandemic and helped to provide 4.2 million meals worth of ration kits to be distributed across 8 countries. They have also provided 225 hospital beds, 728 oxygen cylinders, and hundreds of ration kits during the pandemic.

Estee Advisors have helped Go Dharmic to build various Covid Care facilities in India, distributed 1 million meals, and most recently inaugurated the first Digital Learning Lab in Ratanpur, Gandhinagar- the first of its kind in any government school in Gandhinagar.

Special Thanks also go out to other supporters of the evening: TMX Group and Bombay Stock Exchange.

Go Dharmic is calling all in the financial sector in Mumbai, and across India to join and learn more by attending the event this year.



RESERVATION AND TABLE BOOKING

There is a limited number of tables so don’t miss out! To Register and to attend please email Sonal Jain, Head of Fundraising, Partnerships & Communications: sonal@godharmic.com

For the Mumbai Dinner Brochure

For Press or further information, images and interviews please contact:

Lili Gusto

Head of Public Relations

+44(0)7903829846

lili@godharmic.com

About Go Dharmic:

International humanitarian and environmental charity, Go Dharmic, brings people together to spread love and compassion through their social action campaigns. Go Dharmic was started in 2011 by Hanuman Dass, who created the platform to promote universal compassionate action. Inspired by the concept of ‘Dharma’, the charity has over 3000 volunteers globally and works tirelessly as an ambassador of peace through extensive campaigns for Environmental Action, Poverty Alleviation, Education, Plant-Based and Organic Diets, and Crisis Response. The founding philosophy is to “Love All. Feed All. Serve All.”

There are 5 independent Go Dharmic offices: London (England), Glasgow (Scotland), Ahmedabad (India), Kolkata (India), and Georgia (USA).

Go Dharmic Impact Figures so far:

10 million+ Meals Distributed Globally

101+ School Libraries Developed in India

40,000+ Books Distributed

72,000+ Children have benefited from Go Dharmic’s Education, Sanitation, and Food Campaigns

70,000+ Trees Planted

10,000+ Hot Meals Distributed in Kyiv, Ukraine, to those unable to Evacuate

2,000+ Food, Medicine, and Hygiene Packs were Distributed to Refugees fleeing Ukraine

600+ Indian Police Medical Checks Performed

14+ People’s sight restored with Cataract operations

Go Dharmic has worked on campaigns in: the U.K., India, Nepal, Morocco, Lebanon, Uganda, Nigeria, Cuba, USA, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Australia.

