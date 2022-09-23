Insights Into The Global Facial Tissues Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2022”, the facial tissues market is expected to grow from $9.17 billion in 2021 to $9.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The facial tissue market is then expected to grow to $9.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.2%. The rise in the number of bacterial and viral infectious diseases has led to the rise in demand of sterilized, antibacterial and anti-viral facial tissues.

Key Trends In The Facial Tissues Market

Companies in the facial tissue market are increasingly using TAD (Through Air Drying) technology to manufacture facial tissues to have cost benefits. In TAD process, the fibre web is dewatered and dried by non-compressive means, thereby avoiding the compaction that occurs during wet-pressing of the web in the conventional process. The use of these non-compressive water-removal technologies results in a product with improved properties such as high bulk, softness, cross direction (CD) stretches and absorbency. Fibre savings are possible for TAD tissue as the weight of the sheet can be reduced due to the higher bulk. Since fibre is usually the highest cost element in a tissue product, reduced fibre cost is the major advantage associated with the use of TAD technology. Leading players in the facial tissue paper market are now focusing on improving their production processes by adopting product extension techniques, novel marketing strategies and also making strong investments in R&D into already established factories by adding innovation to these facilities and boosting sales.

Overview Of The Facial Tissues Market

The facial tissues market consists of the sales of the tissue papers or wipes or paper handkerchiefs that are thin, soft, absorbent, smooth and disposable which are used for cleaning face and reducing the spread of an infection or diseases as like swine flu. The market includes the sales of various types of facial tissue papers such as regular facial tissue papers, anti-viral facial tissue papers, and recyclable facial tissue papers. The facial tissues that have been used at home and away from home (restaurants, hospitals and healthcare industry) are included in this market.

Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Box Facial Tissue, Pocket Facial Tissue

• By Application: At Home, Away From Home

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Others

• By Geography: The global facial tissues market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Kimberly-Clark, Procter and Gamble, APP, Hengan, Vinda, C&S PAPER, Metsa Tissue, WEPA, Cascades, and KP Tissue.

