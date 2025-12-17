The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Analysis Report on Pulp and Paper Automation Market Size, Share, and Trends by Product

Expected to grow to $8.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pulp and paper industry is undergoing significant transformation as automation technologies become more deeply integrated into manufacturing processes. This shift is helping companies boost efficiency, maintain high product quality, and address sustainability goals. Understanding the current market size, growth drivers, key regions, and technological trends offers valuable insight into the evolving landscape of pulp and paper automation.

Steady Expansion of the Pulp and Paper Automation Market

The pulp and paper automation market has experienced solid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $6.32 billion in 2024 to $6.82 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This upward trend has been fueled by the need for greater operational efficiency, improved supply chain integration, a focus on consistent product quality, and expanding global markets.

Download a free sample of the pulp and paper automation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14171&type=smp

Forecasted Growth and Future Potential of Pulp and Paper Automation

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong momentum, reaching $8.94 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.0%. Key factors driving this growth include the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, increasing demand for sustainable manufacturing practices, advances in robotics and automation, enhanced remote monitoring and control capabilities, and a trend toward greater customization and personalization. Prominent future trends will involve innovations such as predictive maintenance, advanced data analytics for decision-making, cloud-based automation platforms, and improved control systems.

Role and Scope of Automation in Pulp and Paper Industry

Pulp and paper automation encompasses the integration of cutting-edge technologies and processes within manufacturing facilities to elevate productivity, efficiency, and environmental sustainability. This automation can range from individual sensor measurements to comprehensive mill-wide control systems. Its goals include optimizing pulping operations, maintaining consistent product quality, increasing energy generation efficiency, and reducing the consumption of energy and chemicals.

View the full pulp and paper automation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pulp-and-paper-automation-global-market-report

Industrial Automation as a Major Growth Catalyst

The escalating demand for industrial automation is a key factor propelling the pulp and paper automation market forward. Industrial automation employs technologies like robotics, control systems, and software to streamline manufacturing workflows by reducing human involvement and enhancing operational efficiency. These systems oversee various stages of pulp and paper production to improve product quality, minimize waste, and cut energy use. For example, in October 2022, the International Federation of Robotics reported a record installation of 517,385 industrial robots globally. The Americas saw a substantial increase, with 50,712 robots installed — a 31% rise compared to the prior year. Specifically, the United States experienced a 14% jump in installations in 2021, totaling 34,987 units. This surge in adoption underlines how industrial automation is driving growth in the pulp and paper automation sector.

Europe’s Leading Position in the Pulp and Paper Automation Market

In 2024, Europe held the largest share of the pulp and paper automation market. The market report includes detailed analyses of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the industry’s growth dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Pulp And Paper Automation Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Electronic Design Automation Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-design-automation-software-global-market-report

Food Automation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-automation-global-market-report

Healthcare Automation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-automation-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.