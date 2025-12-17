The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Analysis Report on the Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, and Trends of the Polyurethane Foam Mattress Market

Expected to grow to $11.92 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The polyurethane foam mattress market is gaining traction as consumers increasingly seek comfortable and supportive sleep solutions. With evolving preferences and technological advancements, this sector is poised for steady expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore its current size, key drivers, regional insights, and the factors influencing its growth.

Growth Outlook and Market Size for the Polyurethane Foam Mattress Market

The market for polyurethane foam mattresses has seen consistent growth over recent years. It is projected to rise from $9.44 billion in 2024 to $9.88 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by shifts in lifestyle and demographics, increased demand for durability, comfort, and health benefits, along with evolving regulations.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $11.92 billion by 2029 with a slightly higher CAGR of 4.8%. Factors contributing to this expansion include increased consumer preference for bedding that offers comfort and support, growing adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly mattress materials, heightened attention to sleep quality especially among aging populations, and the surge in online sales channels. Key trends shaping the market’s future include innovations in sleep technology, the popularity of hybrid mattresses, advancements in comfort features, smart mattress integration, and improved packaging and delivery systems.

What Defines a Polyurethane Foam Mattress

Polyurethane foam mattresses primarily consist of synthetic polyurethane foam, known for its resilience and ability to provide support. These mattresses usually feature several layers of foam with different densities, and often combine other materials such as memory foam or latex to enhance comfort and support. They are favored for their durability, pressure relief, and capacity to isolate motion, making them a popular choice for individuals seeking a balance between comfort and support during sleep.

Hospitality Sector’s Role in Market Growth

One of the major factors propelling the polyurethane foam mattress market is the growing hospitality industry. This sector includes establishments that offer lodging, food, beverages, entertainment, and related services—covering hotels, restaurants, bars, resorts, and event management companies. The hospitality industry is expanding due to a rising demand for experiential travel, evolving consumer tastes, an increased focus on wellness and sustainability, and a celebration of cultural and culinary diversity. Polyurethane foam mattresses are preferred in this sector because they offer long-lasting durability, comfort, and cost-effectiveness, catering to diverse guest needs while providing reliable returns on investment. For example, Eurostat reported that in the third quarter of 2023, guests in the European Union stayed for a total of 309.4 million nights in short-term rental accommodations, marking a 13.4% increase compared to the same period in 2022. This growth in hospitality demand significantly supports the expansion of the polyurethane foam mattress market.

Regional Market Overview of the Polyurethane Foam Mattress Industry

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the polyurethane foam mattress market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is positioned to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The report analyzes key geographic zones, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on regional performance and trends.

