Black Education Station (BES) Blasts Off with Engaging, Socially Relevant Content for the New School Year

Black Education Station BES brings educational tools home for Black families

Safe. Empowering. Educational.” — Black Education Station

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Education Station soars to new heights with the launch of the much-anticipated live streaming venue. The educator-based content focuses on the needs of the Black community and debuts on September 1st. The curated content is generated from Black instructors across the globe who all have one goal in common – to educate Black youth using positive, thoroughly engaging formats.

BES understands the needs of the millions of black children headed back to the classroom this fall. According to a recent McKinsey & Co. report, Black students in an all-Black school fall 12 months behind their white peers. With Black children lagging in their studies while fighting summer brain drain and systemic inequities, BES is sounding the alarm and filling the educational gap. The rich content covers every area, from reading to math and history, with a distinctly Black perspective.

Shows like Dr. Bob’s Timetables, Mr. J’s Classroom, and Math Moments teach children the building blocks of STEM-related courses. This online body of knowledge brings science, technology, engineering, and math into the home with Black instructors who look like them.

Other shows like Ava the STEM Princess and Kidprenuers highlight America’s best and brightest Black kids. Their peer learning model keeps the desire for exploration alive through simple DIY projects. BES kids learn from other kids by talking to each other in a language they can understand and modeling their educational achievements.

The team behind the scenes at BES truly believes it takes a village to raise Black children today.

BES is available to Livestream on Apple TV, Roku, AdriodTV, and FireTV. For more information, go to www.blackeducationstation.com.