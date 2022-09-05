Foresight Sports explains how to set up the perfect golf simulator environment
Foresight Sports has created an in-depth guide to setting up a golf simulator, which includes factors to consider when selecting a golf simulator environment.
The space and location of your golf simulator largely depend on how the simulator will be used and the requirement of the golfers who will be playing in it”GUILDFORD, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foresight Sports, a sports technology company, has shared some examples of how home and business owners can set up their golf simulator environment. Foresight Sports uses advanced sports imaging that creates camera-based tracking solutions designed around their ground-breaking hardware and software technologies.
The company has identified several factors property owners should consider when setting up their virtual golf environment, including pipework or wall protrusions, windows and doors, insulation and room temperature, electrical power and more.
Also among these considerations is wall materials, as the company stipulates walls constructed from wood – such as in a shed – can have simulators applied directly to the wall as the wood can resist the impact of a golf ball without significant damage. Conversely, plastered walls may require additional materials or a simulator structure with netted sides to prevent damage.
Foresight Sports also outlines some examples of where property owners – both residential and commercial – can put their golf simulators. Some examples for homeowners include gardens, garages, sheds or outbuildings, and spare rooms. Some commercial applications of golf simulators include in stores, driving ranges, and multi-bay entertainment venues.
Although there are no specific environment types for golf simulators, Foresight Sports stresses the importance of creating an environment that has the appropriate characteristics and safety features. Speaking on the relevance of setting up an adequate golf simulator environment, Nick Jones of Foresight Sports said: “The space and location of your golf simulator largely depend on how the simulator will be used and the requirement of the golfers who will be playing in it.
For instance, using a simulator in the garden is a great way to guarantee there’s enough space, yet an outside location also prevents you from setting up certain electrical and structural components permanently. Therefore, it’s important to consider the best environment according to your needs and intended use.”
Foresight Sports is predominantly known for its full simulation technologies and business-enhancing golf analysis solutions. Accompanying its golf simulator range is the company’s collection of launch monitors – all of which are designed with accuracy and versatility in mind.
For more examples of how to set up the perfect golf simulator environment, read this article. To learn more about Foresight Sports, visit the website here
