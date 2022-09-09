Mark London, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Mad Cave Studios, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Mark London, CEO & Chief Creative Officer of Mad Cave Studios, joins other leaders, trailblazers, & thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Mark and his team are creative geniuses. A great story and a great interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Mark London, CEO & Chief Creative Officer of Mad Cave Studios for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Mark London joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Mad Cave Studios
Established in 2014, Mad Cave Studios is an independent comic book publisher from Miami, Florida driven by madness and committed to creating the most fun and diverse comics on the market.
With our roots founded in a medieval fantasy world, every Mad Cave series is incepted by us before it is filtered through the feedback of our readers. We attend multiple conventions each year to talk with our fans and learn what they are excited about.
The result is a comic book experience that is second to none, transporting our readers to a world that comes to life with beautiful artwork and a story that carries a hidden, purposeful meaning.
Every single person hired by Mad Cave Studios carries a passion for the industry. Our writers, editors, artists, graphic designers, marketers, and PR/Communications professionals are all dedicated to this work.
Mark London joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Mark London discusses the newest offerings of Mad Cave Studios, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Mark London joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Mark London was amazing. The success of Mad Cave Studios is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Mark London on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Mad Cave Studios. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Mark London who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Mark London”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Mark London, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Mad Cave Studios, A DotCom Magazine Interview