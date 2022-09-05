Monetary and financial statistics – July 2022

MACAU, September 5 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in July. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation increased 1.3% whereas demand deposits dropped 3.6%. M1 thus decreased 2.2% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 0.5%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, grew 0.2% to MOP681.6 billion. On an annual basis, M1 and M2 fell 6.3% and 1.2% respectively. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 36.5%, 46.9%, 6.7% and 8.1% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits increased 0.2% from the preceding month to MOP660.9 billion whereas non-resident deposits dropped 11.8% to MOP327.2 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector fell 0.7% to MOP260.5 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector decreased 3.4% from a month earlier to MOP1,248.6 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.1%, 48.2%, 7.8% and 21.5% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector dropped by 0.4% from a month ago to MOP562.4 billion while external loans also fell 3.6% to MOP762.8 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went down by 2.3% from a month earlier to MOP1,325.2 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 16.4%, 38.4%, 16.3% and 26.6% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-July, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 61.3% at end-June to 61.0%. On the other hand, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 104.9% to 106.1%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 64.8% and 56.2% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 0.79% at end-June to 0.86%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

http://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications/monthly-bulletin-of-monetary-statistics