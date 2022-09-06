Signs of Mold: Symptoms of Mold Exposure

Ediss Mold Remediation Team 2022 Sick Building Syndrome Mold in AC Vents

Read this article to discover signs of mold and symptoms of mold exposure!

Mold Is Far Worse For Our Health Than We Realize” — Eli Ben-Nahum

DANIA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A scratchy throat can mean all kinds of things from something as mild as allergies to something as serious as Covid. But what happens when one has a scratchy throat every day? Are the symptoms disappearing when out of the house for long periods?

The problem may be in the home. Mold can cause a myriad of problems from damaging the home to making the occupants sick. But how does one know if mold is present?

After reading this article, it will be easy to recognize signs of mold presence in the home or office and know when to call a mold removal professional.

Smells

If mold is present, there's a real possibility it will have a smell. Mold smells stale and musty, and it can permeate one’s entire house. Thus, that "old house smell" may be one of the signs of the presence of mold.

Different types of molds will produce different smells, but ultimately, they all smell damp. If one notices the damp, musty smell without seeing an obvious source like organic material in the garbage or a dirty dishcloth, then there is probably mold somewhere in the house and a mold removal service is needed.

Physical Symptoms

Mold allergies and mold sickness can have both short-term and long-term effects. The first are when one these symptoms similar to allergies appear.

Here are common symptoms of mold illness:

Nasal and sinus congestion

Coughing and wheezing

Sneezing

Shortness of breath

Red and watery eyes

Itchy nose, eyes, and throat

Dry, scaly skin

If these symptoms appearing or worsening when indoors as opposed to being outdoors and exposed to outdoor mold and pollen. Airborne irritants can make allergy and asthma symptoms even worse, especially when in closets, bathrooms, basements, and other areas where humidity is high in the space.

Mold can grow in AC closets, making it especially dangerous. The unit will then pump the spores throughout the home.

Pests can also cause these breathing problems. So, double-check to make sure there is not a mouse or cockroach problem that could cause these issues.

Call in a mold remediation expert who is experienced in black mold removal, don’t wait if there is a suspicion of mold in the home.

Chronic fatigue and headaches may be felt in addition to breathing and allergy symptoms. Specific types of molds called mycotoxins contribute to sick building syndrome, an illness specific to residents, and mold exposure.

Sick building syndrome, or SBS, looks mostly like chronic fatigue and constant headaches. Victims of SBS have a difficult time functioning on a day-to-day basis because of their condition, and mold is the main culprit. Individuals with SBS will also experience immune system side effects, where their bodies basically turn on them and they keep getting sick.

Visual Signs

In addition to physical symptoms, one will notice visual signs of mold existence. Mold needs ideal conditions to grow. It must have dampness as well as a warm environment.



Mold spores can also grow in the ductwork. This is especially dangerous since a/c system can then pump mold spores throughout the home and building. Here are the smoking guns to look for when searching for the source of mold problem:

Plumbing problems

Building maintenance problems

Leaky faucet

Leaky pipes

Poorly ventilated basements, kitchens, and bathrooms

Rain or snow intrusion

Condensation from HVAC systems

In addition to these sources, keep an eye out for dark spots on ceilings and walls. These indicate a leak and a breeding ground for mold. Look for gray, white, blue, yellow, or green areas. These different colors indicate mold and not just a wet spot.

If there is a suspicion of mold, dab the area with some diluted bleach. If the area changes color after a few minutes, then there is likely a mold problem.

Peeling wallpaper also indicates mold growth. Wallpaper cannot stick to damp walls with mold growing on them. So, the paper will just randomly begin to fall off the wall.

As weather changes, condensation will form on the back of the paper. This moisture will loosen the paper, and mold will begin to grow.

Peeling paper can happen if the wallpaper is bad, so do not automatically assume there is a mold problem if the paper begins falling off the wall. Consider all of the possibilities.

Pet Behavior

Pets are also sensitive to mold. They will begin to behave in odd ways when they're exposed to mold. Dogs will begin to sniff around the areas where mold is present in a somewhat obnoxious way.

A dog may even begin to try to eat the mold. If a pet ingests mold, its immune system will react to it. They become lethargic and have some of the following symptoms:

Coughing

Labored breathing

Wheezing

Vomiting

Decreased appetite

Some pets will begin scratching themselves because of skin sensitivity to the mold. There will be inflammation or irritated skin and even hair loss.

Don't Ignore Signs of Mold

Mold can cause serious health problems and building problems. If left untreated, it will weaken structures, softening walls and wood. It also will make building and home occupants seriously sick.

Plus, the house will smell pretty bad. It will have a constant musty odor, and the air will be damp and uncomfortable.

It may be tempting to try and scrub the mold away. Avoid this. It may be dangerous to have close exposure to the spores.

A mold removal company should be called in to remove mold from AC ducts and other tricky spots.

Don't ignore the signs of mold. If the presence of mold is suspected, a professional mold removal expert is needed. They will inspect the location or area and evaluate its condition before they lay out a plan of action.

