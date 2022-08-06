Submit Release
News Search

There were 375 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,588 in the last 365 days.

Mold Removal in South Florida: How Ediss Mold Remediation Can Help

Black Mold In AC Closet

Don't let this happen to you

AC Closet Before and After Mold Removal

AC Closet Before and After Mold Removal

Ediss Mold Remediation Team Photo

Ediss Mold Remediation Team Photo

Ediss Mold Remediation Keeps Homeowners Safe from Mold All Year Round

Avoid the Dangers of Mold Removal in South Florida”
— Eli Ben-Nahum

DANIA BEACH , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , August 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mold in the home can cause a variety of health problems in people. Some of the most common mold and black mold symptoms include respiratory problems, eye irritation, and skin irritation, and other chronic ailments. Mold is a type of fungus that thrives in damp, humid conditions that frequent in areas such as South Florida. Mold and black mold infestations can enter the home through open doors, windows, vents, and cracks in the foundation and once inside, mold will begin to grow and spread quickly.

Every year, an estimated 7 million deaths are attributed to indoor and outdoor air pollution and a staggering 4.6 million individuals live with asthma caused by dampness and mold exposure in the home. With such dangerous symptoms and health risks, mold problems in the home must be fixed quickly with thorough mold remediation services. Studies have repeatedly shown that the longer mold goes untreated, the worse the problem will become and the greater the risks. In many cases, people exposed to mold in the home can develop lifelong diseases such as asthma from breathing in mold spores.

For those experiencing any of these symptoms, as well as those who suspect there may be a mold problem in our home, Ediss Mold Remediation provides an assortment of highly effective, health-beneficial mold removal and sanitizing services. They offer fog mold removal, mold remediation, black mold removal, mold removal in air duct vents, and sanitizing services to help any home back to normal.

Ediss Mold Remediation is a professional mold removal and remediation company that has been servicing South Florida for over 10 years. Their team provides superior service, diligence, and expertise in order to safely and effectively remove mold from any home in South Florida. Beyond their mold remediation services, they help homeowners prevent potential disaster by providing leak detection services and dry out services to keep mold at bay. Their team of mold prevention and remediation experts use the latest, most technologically advanced techniques and equipment to ensure that the job is done right and their client’s home stays safe.

If you suspect that you have a mold problem, or if you are experiencing any of the symptoms of mold exposure, call Ediss Mold Remediation today. Our team will be happy to come to your home and assess the situation, getting you back on the road to a healthy, mold-free life.
info@edissmoldremediation.com
(877) 841-1665

Eli Ben-Nahum
Ediss Mold Remediation & Restoration
+1 954-662-6760
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Mold Removal and Asbestos Removal Part 3

You just read:

Mold Removal in South Florida: How Ediss Mold Remediation Can Help

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.