Mold Removal in South Florida: How Ediss Mold Remediation Can Help

Ediss Mold Remediation Keeps Homeowners Safe from Mold All Year Round

DANIA BEACH , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , August 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mold in the home can cause a variety of health problems in people. Some of the most common mold and black mold symptoms include respiratory problems, eye irritation, and skin irritation, and other chronic ailments. Mold is a type of fungus that thrives in damp, humid conditions that frequent in areas such as South Florida. Mold and black mold infestations can enter the home through open doors, windows, vents, and cracks in the foundation and once inside, mold will begin to grow and spread quickly.

Every year, an estimated 7 million deaths are attributed to indoor and outdoor air pollution and a staggering 4.6 million individuals live with asthma caused by dampness and mold exposure in the home. With such dangerous symptoms and health risks, mold problems in the home must be fixed quickly with thorough mold remediation services. Studies have repeatedly shown that the longer mold goes untreated, the worse the problem will become and the greater the risks. In many cases, people exposed to mold in the home can develop lifelong diseases such as asthma from breathing in mold spores.

For those experiencing any of these symptoms, as well as those who suspect there may be a mold problem in our home, Ediss Mold Remediation provides an assortment of highly effective, health-beneficial mold removal and sanitizing services. They offer fog mold removal, mold remediation, black mold removal, mold removal in air duct vents, and sanitizing services to help any home back to normal.

Ediss Mold Remediation is a professional mold removal and remediation company that has been servicing South Florida for over 10 years. Their team provides superior service, diligence, and expertise in order to safely and effectively remove mold from any home in South Florida. Beyond their mold remediation services, they help homeowners prevent potential disaster by providing leak detection services and dry out services to keep mold at bay. Their team of mold prevention and remediation experts use the latest, most technologically advanced techniques and equipment to ensure that the job is done right and their client’s home stays safe.

If you suspect that you have a mold problem, or if you are experiencing any of the symptoms of mold exposure, call Ediss Mold Remediation today. Our team will be happy to come to your home and assess the situation, getting you back on the road to a healthy, mold-free life.

