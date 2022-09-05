NKORE Discovery in Cancer Treatment Featured Live in Moonshot4Kids Congressional and Administration Briefing Recap Event

Dr. Jewett and Tracy Ryan give live presentation on NKORE Biotherapeutics discovery, Saturday, Sept 10 Help us make history for childhood cancer awareness. Tell your Rep to support H. Res. 404 today! Childhood cancer advocate Janet Demeter meets President Biden at the 2/2/2022 Cancer Moonshot Announcement, and shares the importance of awareness for childhood brain cancer

In the spirit of the Cancer Moonshot, H. Res. 404 provides a platform of awareness for unseen suffering and death, innovations in research, and hope for a cure.

The results we are seeing are giving us...hope that we will soon be able to offer better treatments for children and adults alike that fix the core problem versus targeting the disease with toxicity.” — Tracy Ryan, CCO NKORE Biotherapeutics

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 10, 2022, NKORE Biotherapeutics will take center-stage in the anticipated streaming replay presentation of the Moonshot4Kids Congressional/OSTP Briefing on Childhood Brain Cancer, an event originally presented in-part on May 17, 2022 in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington DC, and hosted by the Offices of Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI-12), Congressman David Joyce (R-OH-14), with opening remarks from Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX-10), founder and Co-Chairman of the Childhood Cancer Caucus. Presented by The Cure Starts Now Foundation and the Carson Leslie Foundation, and produced by DIPG Advocacy Group under the auspices of Jack’s Angels Inc (Agua Dulce, CA), the briefing was intended to educate and inform Congress and the Biden Administration’s Cancer Moonshot Team about DIPG and childhood brain cancer, the #1 cancer-related cause of death in children in the USA as described in the DIPG Awareness Resolution (H. Res. 404), which suggests prioritizing pediatric and high-mortality rate cancers for research into cures and an increase in federal funding for childhood cancers in general.

“Despite great progress made over the last decade in childhood cancer legislation and parent-funded discoveries in research, virtually nothing has changed for children with DIPG and most childhood cancers; awareness is the missing link,” remarks Janet Demeter, President of Jack’s Angels and a founder of DIPG Advocacy Group; “DIPG is still a death sentence with the same standard of care as when Neil Armstrong’s daughter died of it in 1962.” The group's briefing in May launched the final campaign to have the House of Representatives pass H. Res. 404 during this session of Congress, after nearly 7 years of educating about the realities of childhood brain cancer, and lobbying on her own for families all over the country with the help of other childhood cancer advocates like Paul Miller (Littleton, CO), DIPG Advocacy Group’s founding partner, and Marcelo Ortigao (Fort Collins CO), Science and Medical Advisor to the group.

At 7pm ET on Saturday, Sept. 10, the public streaming presentation of briefing testimony from industry professionals, some of the world’s most respected physician-researchers in pediatric neuro-oncology, philanthropists, and also families and survivors, will be followed by a special, live presentation and Q&A session from Tracy Ryan (Los Angeles, CA) and Dr. Anahid Jewett (UCLA), the CCO and CSO of NKORE Biotherapeutics, on NKORE’s approach to “Super Charging” allogeneic Natural Killer Cells. Developments in research and discovery herald a new era of immuno-therapeutic medicine for the treatment of cancer in patients of all ages. A founder of NKORE Biotherapeutics, Ryan humbly attributes all of her entrepreneurial ambitions, including also the founding of Cannakids, to one sole cause: to find a cure for her daughter, because, “...before, there was nothing.”

“After our infant daughter Sophie was diagnosed with a low-grade brain tumor at 8 1/2 months old, my husband and I decided then and there to dedicate our lives to curing her. From our days of trailblazing the use of medical cannabis for pediatric diseases to our Netflix documentary 'Weed the People', working successfully with patients all over the world has driven us to do more. With the launch of my cancer immunotherapy company NKore BioTherapeutics, we are now focused on repairing the very part of the immune system which, when it fails, is why we get cancer: the Natural Killer Cell System. Backed by over 30 years of research from world renowned UCLA-based cancer research scientist Dr. Anahid Jewett, the results we are seeing are giving us incredible hope that we will soon be able to offer better treatments for children and adults alike that fix the core problem versus targeting the disease with toxicity.”

“Tracy’s dedication to saving her daughter exemplifies the spirit of the Cancer Moonshot with integrity of purpose, the uncompromisable urgency for expedience, and holistic innovation in medicine.” Demeter had, in part, publicly criticized the Cancer Moonshot Announcement on 2/2/2022 for the neglect to mention childhood cancer, the #1 disease-related killer of American children. According to Demeter the absence was par for the course as the current medical research investment-culture considers the "impactfulness" of research relative to investor interests, not smaller patient populations as is the case for all childhood cancers. “The conversation and communication between the childhood cancer community and the Administration has been so helpful this year, that our children may be figured more prominently and urgently in the Cancer Moonshot. This briefing opportunity, as well as the resolution itself, has provided a platform–now one of many–for this communication, both with Congress and the Administration. We are honored to feature NKORE and this breakthrough discovery which could play an important role in meeting the long-time needs, and demands, of the childhood cancer community for effective therapies designed for children that are lower in toxicity.”

To support next steps for the DIPG Awareness Resolution (H. Res. 404) to be moved closer to consideration for House floor-scheduling, a video of select briefing content has been produced to be shared with the Offices of the Health Subcommittee Chair, the Energy and Commerce Committee Chair, the House Leadership Team, as well as the Cancer Moonshot Team. September 10th streaming information and the September 18th encore replay can be found at www.dipgadvocacy.org, and can be followed from the facebook pages for Childhood Cancer Talk Radio, and Jack’s Angels Foundation. For more information about NKORE Biotherapeutics, visit www.NKORE.com.

The Cure Starts Now / Childhood Cancer and DIPG/DMG Facts