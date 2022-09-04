Vishaal Ganesh to Release a Palette Cleansing Fusion Track

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artists daring enough to fuse cross-cultural elements are often the ones creating the freshest, most innovative music. Vishaal Ganesh’s latest single ‘Fomo’ attests to this, an exotic track brimming with soul, and one ready to secure him a place on the contemporary world music map.

Swung, textured beats, and jazz-tinged chords coalesce in harmony, forming a kaleidoscopic backdrop for Vishaal to lay his truth over. The vibe is unmistakably modern, but with strong nods to his south Indian heritage as he fuses intricately layered percussion atop a solid foundation of thumping electronic drums. As Vishaal puts it, the music is “genre-fluid”, residing at the crossroads of western and eastern musical approaches.

“From humble beginnings to amassing 250K views for his stunning contribution ‘Uyire’, Vishaal brings an edge of passion and precision to modern music, combining qualities of Western and Indian Classical to sublimely refreshing results.”‘Fomo’ features producer Rupendar Venkatesh, and co-producer Surya Srini. The single makes its debut on 7th October 2022 and will be independently released by Vishaal Ganesh.

For media inquiries, including interviews and all things press-related, please email vxshaal@gmail.com

Instagram: vxshaal http://instagram.com/vxshaal

Twitter: vxshaal http://twitter.com/vxshaal

Pre-Save Link: https://ffm.to/fomo.OPR

Vishaal Ganesh
Vishaal Ganesh
vxshaal@gmail.com

You just read:

Vishaal Ganesh to Release a Palette Cleansing Fusion Track

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Vishaal Ganesh
Vishaal Ganesh vxshaal@gmail.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Vishaal Ganesh to Release a Palette Cleansing Fusion Track
UPLive Teams Up with Americas Newest Boyband
Innovative Artist Still.Teddy To Release Highly Anticipated New Single titled "Scene One"
View All Stories From This Author