Vishaal Ganesh to Release a Palette Cleansing Fusion Track

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artists daring enough to fuse cross-cultural elements are often the ones creating the freshest, most innovative music. Vishaal Ganesh’s latest single ‘Fomo’ attests to this, an exotic track brimming with soul, and one ready to secure him a place on the contemporary world music map.

Swung, textured beats, and jazz-tinged chords coalesce in harmony, forming a kaleidoscopic backdrop for Vishaal to lay his truth over. The vibe is unmistakably modern, but with strong nods to his south Indian heritage as he fuses intricately layered percussion atop a solid foundation of thumping electronic drums. As Vishaal puts it, the music is “genre-fluid”, residing at the crossroads of western and eastern musical approaches.

“From humble beginnings to amassing 250K views for his stunning contribution ‘Uyire’, Vishaal brings an edge of passion and precision to modern music, combining qualities of Western and Indian Classical to sublimely refreshing results.”‘Fomo’ features producer Rupendar Venkatesh, and co-producer Surya Srini. The single makes its debut on 7th October 2022 and will be independently released by Vishaal Ganesh.

For media inquiries, including interviews and all things press-related, please email vxshaal@gmail.com

Instagram: vxshaal http://instagram.com/vxshaal

Twitter: vxshaal http://twitter.com/vxshaal

Pre-Save Link: https://ffm.to/fomo.OPR