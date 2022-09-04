Submit Release
The CBD Haven announces Labor Day Sale

The CBD Haven, Inc. - For all your CBD needs.

This weekend save big on your favorite CBD products! Take an additional 22% OFF with code LABOR22 at check out. Min purchase of $49.99 required.

At the CBD Haven, we offer a large selection of brands, such as Relive Everyday, CBDistillery, Nuleaf Naturals, CBDfx, Lazarus Naturals, Plus CBD Oil, Social CBD, Nanocraft CBD. We give you a CHOICE.”
— The CBD Haven, Inc.
UNITED STATES, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leading Chicago based CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, Inc. (https://thecbdhaven.com), is proud to announce the largest sale of the year. Take an additional 22% OFF the entire inventory. Their list of brands and product selection is also expected to grow.

The CBD Haven makes it easy to shop for CBD online.

Pick and choose from any of the three main CBD Spectrums.

- Full Spectrum CBD
- Broad Spectrum CBD
- CBD Isolate

Full spectrum contains all of the cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes from the hemp plant. This includes up to 0.3% THC.

Broad spectrum on the other hand, contains all of the cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes from the hemp plant, but has been processed one step further to remove THC.

CBD Isolate is just pure cannabidiol hemp extract. No additional cannabinoids, flavonoids or terpenes. No THC.

There are more differences and distinctions and if you’re interested check out our CBD Spectrums Blog.

CBD is legal, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. This new law removed hemp from the DEA Schedule 1 list. Hemp will also now be managed by the Department of Agriculture as a crop, rather than by the Justice Department as an illegal substance.

Finally, CBD is safe for human consumption and does not seem to have any addictive traits. It also seems very well tolerated by the human body. According to the Critical Review on CBD published by the World Health Organization:

“In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential…. To date, there is no evidence of public health related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.”

Add to that how easy it has now become to purchase CBD online, and you have no reason not to give CBD a try.

