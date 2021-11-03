The CBD Haven introduces Subscribe & Save CBD
Industry leading CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, is excited to offer a Subscribe & Save feature to their customers.
The CBD Haven, offers a large selection of brands at industry leading prices. Incredible product selection and free shipping to all 50 States.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leading Chicago based CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, Inc. (https://thecbdhaven.com), is proud to announce the addition of a Subscribe & Save feature for their customers . Their list of brands and product selection is also expected to grow.
— The CBD Haven, Inc.
The CBD Haven makes it easy to shop for CBD online.
You can now subscribe to the three main CBD spectrums available.
- Full Spectrum CBD
- Broad Spectrum CBD
- CBD Isolate
Effective immediately, these incredible features will be available to use online.
Subscribe & Save CBD is your new way to buy your favorite CBD product from The CBD Haven. It is the easiest, most convenient way to incorporate CBD into your daily wellness routine.
When shopping for your favorite CBD product, you will be given the option of a One-Time order, or a Subscription order.
With our Subscribe & Save option, you will save 15% OFF our retail price on any eligible product. Products that are about to be discontinued will not be made eligible, as we will not be able to refill your order.
Once you click on the Subscription order, you will be given the option to pick your frequency.
Our Subscriptions vary in range from every 2 weeks to every 8 weeks, and everything in-between.
Pick your schedule and continue.
You will then be asked to complete your order, including inputting your Shipping/Billing information as well as Payment Option.
Once you complete your order, you will be sent a confirmation email, as well as a link to your Subscription page.
What if you’re worried that you will forget about your subscription, and won’t need it any longer? We’ve thought about that too.
24 hours before your card will be charged, you will be sent a reminder email. It will let you know your order is about to be fulfilled and give you the option to edit, pause or cancel your order.
We think it’s the simplest way to maintain a CBD wellness program.
When shopping for CBD online, The CBD Haven is offering a 15% discount on your first purchase. Use code WELCOME15 at checkout.
About:
At the CBD Haven, we offer a large selection of brands, at industry leading prices. We give you a choice of CBD oil, tinctures, CBD gummies, soft gels & capsules, pet oil tinctures, spray and topical. Large selection of hemp-derived CBD. We also carry full spectrum, or if you're looking for CBD oil without THC broad-spectrum, and Isolate CBD products.
For more information, please visit: https://thecbdhaven.com
