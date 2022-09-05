American Equine Awareness Thanks Working Animals this Labor Day

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Labor Day is an American federal holiday. It is celebrated on the first Monday in September in honor of the work and contribution laborers have made in the development and achievements of the country. The holiday has grown into a three-day weekend that many observers also use to mark the summer to fall transition.

The Department of Labor writes “The first Labor Day holiday was celebrated on Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City, in accordance with the plans of the Central Labor Union. The Central Labor Union held its second Labor Day holiday just a year later, on September 5, 1883. By 1894, 23 more states had adopted the holiday, and on June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making the first Monday in September of each year a national holiday.

Animals have worked with humans throughout the building of America. An excerpt from Science Daily reads “Dr. Diana L. Ahmad, an associate professor of history at Missouri S&T, discusses the relationship between pioneers and their stock -- mainly oxen, mules, horses and cattle -- in an essay published in the summer 2012 issue of the Great Plains Quarterly. She notes that the westward travelers' success depended greatly on their interactions with the animals.”

Along with remembering people who work hard every day, American Equine Awareness pays tribute to the country’s working animals. A few groups of these animals include guide dogs, search and rescue dogs, horses working in equine assisted therapy programs, canines used in military and police operations, and the esteemed Caisson horses that escort the country’s patriots on their final journey. There are many more animals that contribute to the enrichment of human lives on a daily basis.

This holiday weekend is a good time to be mindful of the working animals and family pets that have contributed to society and people’s daily lives throughout history.