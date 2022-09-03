RE: Vt route 7 Pownal \ ROAD IS BACK OPEN

THE ROAD IS NOW OPEN, PLEASE DRIVE SAFELY

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

[ FILL IN ] Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 7 in Pownal is CLOSED in the area of Burrington Rd due to a MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.