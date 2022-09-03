RE: Vt route 7 Pownal \ ROAD IS BACK OPEN
THE ROAD IS NOW OPEN, PLEASE DRIVE SAFELY
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
[ FILL IN ] Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 7 in Pownal is CLOSED in the area of Burrington Rd due to a MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.