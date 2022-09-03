Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2004900

RANK/TROOPER: Sgt Michael Filipek

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/3/2022 at approximately 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sandy Birch Rd, Georgia VT  

 

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Arthur Vento                                                

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: John Lamoy                                                

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 09/03/2022 at approximately 0730 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call referencing a citizen dispute between neighbors on Sandy Birch Rd in Georgia.  VSP responded to the residences to conduct a preliminary investigation with each party, which included a review of surveillance and cell phone footage. It was determined that Arthur Vento (age 52), entered land belonging to neighbor John Lamoy (age 68) during early morning hours. Also, Lamoy displayed in Disorderly Conduct by engaging in tumultuous and threatening behavior. Vento was issued a citation for Unlawful Trespass, and Lamoy was issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct. Both parties are due to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for said offenses on 10/11/22 at 0830 hrs.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2022 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Sergeant Mike Filipek

Patrol Commander, St. Albans

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Michael.filipek@vermont.gov

 

