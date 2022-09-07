Camp Codger Podcast Launches with “Rocking Chair Wisdom from Three Old Guys”

Camp Codger is a new podcast that dispenses "rocking chair wisdom from three old guys." Camp Codger home page at www.campcodger.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new podcast called Camp Codger has launched to offer advice, humor, and fellowship to people in their golden years. The weekly podcast, which is available on Apple Podcasts, Google, Spotify, Amazon, and other major podcast services, is specifically designed to NOT appeal to the TikTok generation. Podcast episodes are also available at www.campcodger.com.

Camp Codger is the brainchild of three self-proclaimed “old guys” who realized that older Americans were being excluded from the content of most popular podcasts. Even though there are now 54.1 million Americans 65 years or older, the founders of Camp Codger say these folks are routinely forgotten by the media.

Since launching this summer, Camp Codger has released light-hearted episodes about the habits of old folks, how to make friends in your golden years, and the amazing accomplishments of people late in their lives. There have also been episodes called “What the Heck is the Metaverse” and “The Media: Then and Now.”

CREATING A “PODCAST FOR OLD CODGERS”

The idea for the Camp Codger podcast came from two retired men in their 70s who thought their generation could benefit from their collective wisdom and observations. Gary Ebersole, a retired tech industry executive, and Richard Kipling, a retired journalist, were looking for a meaningful post-retirement project. They invented the Camp Codger name and the idea that the podcast they would host could recreate the safe and friendly atmosphere of a summer camp.

The final member of the trio of Camp Codger hosts is Randy Schultz, a semi-retired marketing professional. Schultz, who is the youngster of the group at age 67, joined the team to add a touch of humor and a “youthful” perspective.

“Camp Codger is a place in the podcast-o-sphere where listeners can reminisce, laugh, learn about new things, and help make their golden years productive and enjoyable,” said Gary Ebersole. “We liked the image of old and new friends sitting on the porch of a summer camp in the mountains, shooting the breeze and dispensing rocking chair wisdom.”

That’s why the music that begins and ends each podcast episode is an instrumental version of the 1963 hit song by Allan Sherman called “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh.”

When listeners comment on an episode or leave a podcast review, their comments are sometimes included in the “Letters from Camp” segment of the podcast. Other regular features of the podcast include “Old Codger Moments” (when the hosts reveal their humorous experiences) and a “Codger of the Week” taken from the news.

More information about Camp Codger and links to the podcast episodes are available at www.campcodger.com. In addition, listeners can visit the Camp Codger Facebook page.