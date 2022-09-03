Sculpture by Michael Kalish Celebrates Ohio State 2002 National Champion Team and Supports Mental Health Programs
Signed sculpture by Michael Kalish celebrate Ohio State 2002 national champion team. Available on ood and supports mental health programs
It is an honor to collaborate with these inspiring athletes and a great American artist to create a drop rooted in the love of both sport and team, something we hope will resonate with fans on ood.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio State 2002 national championship players Will Allen, Michael Doss, Mike Jenkins and Craig Krenzel, 2002 Coach Jim Tressel and internationally acclaimed sculptor, Michael Kalish, have teamed up with newly launched ood to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Buckeyes’ 2002 national championship team and in recognition of the need to support mental health programs, including those for players and their families.This morning, Will Allen, Michael Doss, Jim Tressel and Michael Kalish unveiled the sculpture live on ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot.
— Michael Bebel, CEO and Co-Founder of ood
The one-of-a-kind sculpture is being auctioned on ood, along with desktop sized limited edition sculptures, t-shirts and hoodies featuring the sculpture image, which are for sale. All went on sale immediately following the presentation on ESPN’s College GameDay at approximately 10:30 am EST.
“All the efforts around this one-of-a-kind commemorative sculpture, its derivatives, and our events this weekend, are first and foremost in recognition of the need to support mental health programs in general, and also those specifically targeted for players and their families,” said Michael Doss, former Buckeye safety and team captain and recent inductee in the College Football Hall of Fame.“The art and festivities are also for our amazing fans who believed in us when we defied all odds twenty years ago, and to celebrate this milestone anniversary,” added Doss.
The commemoration and celebration coincides with the highly anticipated game today between Notre Dame and Ohio State and is especially well timed as Ohio State is expected to make a run at another national championship. The centerpiece of the celebration is the multi-dimensional red and black sculpture that features signatures of four of the players from the 2002 national championship team and the inspirational words from coach Tressel: “Humility, Leadership, Sacrifice.”
ood is a new marketplace for physical art, collectibles, and memorabilia chosen by Allen, Doss and Kalish for this event because of ood’s unique ability to authenticate, pay royalties and build connected-communities for all secondary sales on its platform. A portion of all proceeds from the sculpture and other drop items will be donated to two organizations, On Our Sleeves® Foundation at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and The Nina and Ryan Day Resilience Fund, which will be housed in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at The Ohio State University.
“As a former college athlete and longtime fan, I was very passionate about making this piece as it speaks to the team’s unmatchable strength and incredible perseverance,” said Michael Kalish, well known for the largest sculpture commemorating Muhammad Ali and other multi dimensional work.
“It is an honor to collaborate with these inspiring athletes and a great American artist to create a drop that is rooted in the love of both sport and team, something we hope will resonate deeply with sports fans and art fans on ood,” said Michael Bebel, CEO and Co-Founder of ood.“This is core to our mission to facilitate a game-changing secondary market for collectors, brands and creators, to build community and to support important causes,“ he added.
About ood
ood is a hub for physical collectibles in an authenticated, story driven, blockchain-enabled marketplace. It is a place for collectors, creators, and brands to connect, build community, learn, and grow. ood aims to ignite the collector in all of us.
About Michael Kalish
California-based artist Michael Kalish was born in Atlanta, Georgia and gained global recognition over the past 26 years for his inventive approach to creating sculpture. Kalish became known for transforming everyday objects, such as license plates and truck tailgates, into meaningful works of art, as well as creating large scale public work for cities across the globe. Kalish is represented by multiple galleries in the US and abroad and has had several museum exhibitions. His work, both large scale and gallery collections, are in countless prominent public and private collections worldwide.
Megan Bennett
Light Years Ahead
+1 3105054224
email us here