ood Ignites the Art and Collectibles Market with Blockchain-Enabled Authentication and Creator Royalties on New Platform
ood, a new blockchain-backed market ecosystem that attaches web3 values to physical work, facilitating a game-changing secondary market, has launched today.
I am thrilled to be aligned with ood as it is focused on protecting both the creator and the collector with authentication and taking care of creators in perpetuity with resale royalties.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ood, a new blockchain-backed market ecosystem that attaches web3 values to physical work, facilitating a game-changing secondary market for collectors, brands and creators, has launched today. ood features supply-side partner financial participation in all transactions with creator and brand royalties from secondary market sales. ood facilitates community building and connection with digitally enhanced and blockchain secured physical works and P2P authentication that enables cost efficient and frictionless reselling.
— Michael Kalish
The first ood drop that launched today includes exclusive original works from California-based artist Michael Kalish, well known for his sculpture and transformation of everyday objects. The offering features one 48 x 48 inch layered acrylic sculpture at auction. It also highlights original paintings hand created on 39 x 33 x 1.5 inch acrylic panels. The paintings are created using multiple layers of acrylic paint applied using the intricate metal stencils of the sculpture for auction. A limited number of these one-off paintings are available in two different color schemes.
“I am thrilled to be aligned with ood as it is a revolutionary platform focused on protecting both the creator and the collector with authentication and taking care of creators in perpetuity with resale royalties,“ said Michael Kalish. “This drop is very special because I have been a sculptor for 26 years, and I have never before created a two-dimensional work. For this series, my thumbprint is on everything I do, it is me personally making every decision, leaving every spray mark,” he added.
“ood is taking the best of physical and digital collecting approaches and improving both the process and potential outcome for collectors, creators and brands,” said Michael Bebel, ood Founder and CEO. “Collectors get a secure experience without crypto, authenticity that is instantly verifiable, unique unlockable content, and direct contact with creators and the ood community. The creators and brands benefit with lower fees than auction houses and galleries, ongoing royalties, continuous community engagement and traffic from new collectors discovering works on the platform,” stated Bebel.
For ood’s next drop on September 3, 2022, Michael Kalish has created a notable commemorative sports sculpture which will soon be announced and unveiled.
About ood
ood is a hub for physical collectibles in an authenticated, story driven, blockchain-enabled marketplace. It is a place for collectors, creators, and brands to connect, build community, learn, and grow. ood aims to ignite the collector in all of us.
About Michael Kalish
California-based artist Michael Kalish was born in Atlanta, Georgia and gained global recognition over the past 26 years for his inventive approach to creating sculpture. Kalish became known for transforming everyday objects, such as license plates and truck tailgates, into meaningful works of art, as well as creating large scale public work for cities across the globe. Kalish is represented by multiple galleries in the US and abroad and has had several museum exhibitions. His work, both large scale and gallery collections, are in countless prominent public and private collections worldwide.
Megan Brown Bennett
Light Years Ahead
+1 3105054224
email us here