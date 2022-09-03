Crimson Cup Innovation Lab in Columbus, Ohio Hosts Coffee ColLab 2022

Columbus coffee lovers learned about the art and science that produces a terrific cup of coffee at the third Coffee ColLab, sponsored by Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea and its CRIMSON retail flagship at Easton Town Center, and presented by the Columbus Coffee Festival. Held Saturday, August 27, at the Crimson Cup Innovation Lab, the event featured coffee demonstrations, samples of the CRIMSON fall menu, local food and drink, and a Latte Art throwdown.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus coffee lovers and coffee pros came together on Saturday, August 27, for the third Columbus Coffee ColLab at the Crimson Cup Innovation Lab at 700 Alum Creek Drive.

Sponsored by Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea and its flagship CRIMSON coffeehouse at Easton Town Center, and presented by the Columbus Coffee Festival, the event featured coffee education sessions, samples of CRIMSON's fall menu, a latte art throwdown competition, and food and drink samples from local bakeries, breweries, restaurants and food trucks. Guests received a commemorative 2022 ColLab mug to use for sampling coffee.

"It was our pleasure to bring local coffee aficionados, coffee pros and foodies together to celebrate local coffee and food," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "Our Innovation lab, Ohio's only SCA-certified Premier Training Campus, was a perfect setting for this instructive and entertaining evening."

The evening featured three coffee education classes presented by Crimson Cup coffee professionals and CRIMSON baristas.

Crimson Cup Coffee Buyer Dave Eldridge presented a 30-minute session on Triangulation. Participants learned about distinguishing coffee characteristics, then attempted to identify the odd coffee among a group of three.

Other coffee sessions included Troubleshooting Home Brewing: 6 Elements of Good Brewing and Pour-Over Methods- Hario V60, Chemex and Kalita Wave.

CRIMSON baristas served samples of its fall seasonal Brew Bar Menu, including Autumn Spice Latte, Hopped Nitro on draft and Modbar pour-overs.

Pattycake Bakery, Happy little Treats, Litt Kombucha, Land Grant, and Broke Johnny Food Truck donated food and drinks. Snowville Creamery donated milk.

Attendees enjoyed an opportunity to purchase 12-ounce boxes of CRIMSON coffees, including Ethiopia Kossa Kebena, Peru NARSA Natural, Peru Natural Gesha, Guatemala Finca El Cadejo, Colombia Double Anerobic Caturra and Wayfarer Blend. These coffees may be purchased on the CRIMSON website.

The evening concluded with a Latte Art Throwdown judged by a panel of industry experts.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into coffee shop startup costs.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

