Presidential Office thanks US for announcing 5th military sale to Taiwan this year

Following the US government's announcement that it had notified Congress on September 3 (US EST) of a sale of military equipment and services to Taiwan worth approximately US$1.106 billion, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that the Presidential Office once again thanked the US government for continuing to acknowledge the critical importance of Taiwan's national defense requirements, and fulfill its security commitments to Taiwan in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

Spokesperson Chang stated that this is the sixth military sale to Taiwan announced during the Biden administration, and the fifth this year. The package includes AIM-9X and AGM-84L armaments, and surveillance radar maintenance services.

Spokesperson Chang said that China's recent provocative military exercises and ongoing confrontational gray-zone tactics have unilaterally undermined peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region. The spokesperson also stated that this sale announced by the US includes surveillance radar maintenance and missiles that Taiwan needs to strengthen its self-defense, while helping our military respond to coercive gray-zone tactics, and enhancing our long-range missile early warning system, thus bolstering our overall defensive combat capabilities.

Spokesperson Chang said that, as President Tsai Ing-wen has reiterated many times, we will not increase tensions or act to provoke, but Taiwan will resolutely show the determination and ability to act in our own self-defense, while safeguarding our sovereignty and national security, continuing to deepen cooperation with like-minded countries, and upholding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.