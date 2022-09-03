S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19, 2022:

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – September 19, 2022

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Tourmaline Oil Corp

TOU Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DELETED Bausch Health Companies

Inc. BHC Health Care Pharmaceuticals

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 19, 2022

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Algoma Steel Group Inc.

ASTL Materials Steel ADDED Bellus Health Inc

BLU Health Care Biotechnology ADDED Uni-Select Inc UNS Consumer

Discretionary Distributors DELETED Aurora Cannabis Inc.

ACB Health Care Pharmaceuticals DELETED Aecon Group ARE Industrials Construction & Engineering DELETED Dream Office REIT

D Real Estate Office REIT's DELETED New Gold Inc NGD Materials Gold

