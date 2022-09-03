S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index
TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19, 2022:
|
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – September 19, 2022
|
|
COMPANY
|
GICS SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Tourmaline Oil Corp
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DELETED
|
Bausch Health Companies
|
Health Care
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 19, 2022
|
|
COMPANY
|
GICS SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Algoma Steel Group Inc.
|
Materials
|
Steel
|
ADDED
|
Bellus Health Inc
|
Health Care
|
Biotechnology
|
ADDED
|
Uni-Select Inc UNS
|
Consumer
|
Distributors
|
DELETED
|
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
|
Health Care
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
DELETED
|
Aecon Group ARE
|
Industrials
|
Construction & Engineering
|
DELETED
|
Dream Office REIT
|
Real Estate
|
Office REIT's
|
DELETED
|
New Gold Inc NGD
|
Materials
|
Gold
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
