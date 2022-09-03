AISN CEO Jay Atkinson Appointed to Virginia Small Business Commission

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the appointment of tech executive Jay Atkinson to a two-year term on the Virginia Small Business Commission. His company, AIS Network, is ranked on the Inc. 5000 as one of the nation's fastest-growing businesses.

RICHMOND, Va. (PRWEB) September 02, 2022

Atkinson is the owner and CEO of AIS Network, a 29-year-old provider of managed services for IT, cloud, cybersecurity and application development. For the second consecutive year, AISN is ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"Governor Youngkin is committed to building strong boards and commissions to serve the Commonwealth effectively," said Atkinson.

"As a native Virginian, serving in this new capacity is both an honor and a privilege after decades of working in and with Virginia small businesses. I am looking forward to helping Governor Youngkin strengthen small businesses here in the commonwealth as he and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin also work to strengthen the ‘Spirit of Virginia.'"

AISN is a Virginia SWaM-certified business with staff located in the central, northern and southwest regions of Virginia. Under Atkinson's leadership, the company has intentionally staked out a path to expand and create jobs in Virginia, hire a diverse workforce and add to the tax base by growing the company's services in Virginia.

A former banker, Atkinson's passion is driving growth and innovation. He spent his earlier career in financial and operational leadership roles across various industries. Later, as managing partner of a strategic management consulting firm, he advised commercial sector companies on numerous growth and operational issues, including physical and cyber security, risk assessment and crisis management. An expert in strategic repositioning, Atkinson has also led the successful turnaround of numerous distressed companies.

Holding an MBA from Virginia Tech, Atkinson was once a finalist for Virginia Business CFO of the Year. He also has been active in the northern Virginia and Richmond communities in which he has lived, including his church, civics and the Virginia business and technology communities. He serves on the board of RVATech and is a 2019 graduate of Lead Virginia.

Pursuant to Chapter 22 of the Virginia Code, the Small Business Commission exists to study, report and make recommendations on issues of concern to small businesses in the Commonwealth. It is comprised of private citizens and members of the Senate of Virginia and the Virginia House of Delegates.

About AIS Network

