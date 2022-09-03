Submit Release
Sandburg Songbag Concert Series presents musician, poet Ken Waldman Sept. 11 - 9/2/2022

GALESBURG – The Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series continues with Ken Waldman on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg.

A musician, poet and plane crash survivor, Ken Waldman brings a host of talents and experiences to this special performance. Featuring the fiddle and mandolin, Waldman will perform a variety of old-time folk songs. His set will include both original poetry and poetry by Carl Sandburg. A poem inspired by Knox College Professor Robin Metz will also be featured.

The Sept. 11 Sandburg Songbag performance with Waldman will be in the Sandburg site's barn at 313 E. Third St. in Galesburg. The show starts at 2 p.m. with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is suggested to help offset the cost of the performance.

The 2022 Sandburg Songbag concerts are funded in part by the Mark and Celia Godsil Family Fund, a Donor Advised Fund of the Galesburg Community Foundation. The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), which operates the site. 

Upcoming performances include:

  • Sunday, Oct. 9: Folk, rock and oldies artists Dance Hall Doves
  • Sunday, Nov. 13: Multi-instrumentalist Charlie Hayes

Carl Sandburg collected and performed American folk songs. The concert series takes its name from his book "The American Songbag," published in 1927. The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site includes the birth home of the famed poet and biographer. For more information, visit www.sandburg.org.

 

 

You just read:

