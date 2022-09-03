ST Johnsbury / Agg Assault on Law Enforcement, Carrying a Weapon while Committing Felony...

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4006828

TROOPER: Trooper David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/02/22 at approximately 1247 hours

LOCATION: Burroughs Road, Wheelock

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Aggravated Assault, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Carrying a Deadly Weapon While Committing a Felony, Resisting Arrest, and Arrest on an unrelated Arrest Warrant.

ACCUSED: Jeremy Currier

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 1247 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury barracks were notified of an obstruction blocking the roadway on Burroughs Road in Wheelock. Callers notified dispatch that the obstruction was apparently man made and had been placed there to block the road. Upon the arrival of Troopers to the scene, it was determined that the structure had been placed there by a resident of the road, identified as Jeremey Currier, age 46 of Wheelock. Currier had confronted a person who tried to remove the obstruction, who then called 911. During this altercation, Currier brandished a firearm to several people who were looking to travel down the roadway. While Troopers were on scene, Currier exited his residence while in possession of a firearm. Troopers utilized less lethal impact munitions to safely deescalate the incident as Currier refused to follow commands. Currier was ordered held without bail by the Honorable Judge Justin Jiron. Currier was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correction Center in St. Johnsbury. It was determined that Currier also had a warrant for his arrest on an unrelated criminal charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 1230

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED LOCATION: NERCC

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.