ST Johnsbury / Agg Assault on Law Enforcement, Carrying a Weapon while Committing Felony...
CASE#: 22A4006828
TROOPER: Trooper David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/02/22 at approximately 1247 hours
LOCATION: Burroughs Road, Wheelock
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Aggravated Assault, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Carrying a Deadly Weapon While Committing a Felony, Resisting Arrest, and Arrest on an unrelated Arrest Warrant.
ACCUSED: Jeremy Currier
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 1247 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury barracks were notified of an obstruction blocking the roadway on Burroughs Road in Wheelock. Callers notified dispatch that the obstruction was apparently man made and had been placed there to block the road. Upon the arrival of Troopers to the scene, it was determined that the structure had been placed there by a resident of the road, identified as Jeremey Currier, age 46 of Wheelock. Currier had confronted a person who tried to remove the obstruction, who then called 911. During this altercation, Currier brandished a firearm to several people who were looking to travel down the roadway. While Troopers were on scene, Currier exited his residence while in possession of a firearm. Troopers utilized less lethal impact munitions to safely deescalate the incident as Currier refused to follow commands. Currier was ordered held without bail by the Honorable Judge Justin Jiron. Currier was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correction Center in St. Johnsbury. It was determined that Currier also had a warrant for his arrest on an unrelated criminal charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 1230
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED LOCATION: NERCC
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Jason Schlesinger
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111