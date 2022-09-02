IDNR to conduct public informational meetings about Chronic Wasting Disease in northern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host a series of public meetings throughout northern Illinois to provide updated information about Chronic Wasting Disease, its effect on future deer populations and IDNR's efforts to control the disease.





IDNR staff will be available to answer questions about the disease, commonly referred to as CWD. Landowners, hunters and concerned citizens are encouraged to attend. CWD is an important issue that will continue to dominate future deer management discussions in northern Illinois.





CWD is an always fatal neurological disease that threatens the long-term health of white-tailed deer in Illinois. First documented in Illinois in 2002 near Roscoe, CWD has been detected in 19 counties across the northern edge and northeastern portions of Illinois, as far south as Kankakee and Livingston counties. Affected counties include Boone, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will and Winnebago.





Unless otherwise noted, meetings will begin at 7 p.m. with a 45-minute presentation and discussion to follow.

Monday, Sept. 12, Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson

Tuesday, Sept. 13, Pontiac Township High School, 1100 E. Indiana Ave., Pontiac

Monday, Sept. 19, Starved Rock State Park Visitors Center, 2668 E. 873 Road, Oglesby

Wednesday, Sept. 21, Des Plaines Conservation Area, 30550 S. Boathouse Road, Wilmington

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m., Stockton Township Library, 140 W. Benton Ave., Stockton