Barton Bank Robbery #22A5003957
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A5003957
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/2/22 at Approximately 1800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: TD Bank located on Main Street in Barton
VIOLATION: Robbery
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At approximately 1800 hrs., a lone male entered the TD Bank located on Main Street in Barton and demanded money. The male made off with un undisclosed amount of money and was last seen heading south on Main Street on foot. The male was described as a shorter white male, wearing a red sweatshirt, black hat, and gray colored pants. None of the staff in the bank were injured during the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Barracks in Derby at (802)334-8881.
Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner
Vermont State Police
1068 UR Rt. 5 Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Phone: (802)748-3111
Fax: (802)748-1585