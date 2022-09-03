Barton Bank Robbery #22A5003957

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22A5003957

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9/2/22 at Approximately 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: TD Bank located on Main Street in Barton

VIOLATION: Robbery

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At approximately 1800 hrs., a lone male entered the TD Bank located on Main Street in Barton and demanded money. The male made off with un undisclosed amount of money and was last seen heading south on Main Street on foot. The male was described as a shorter white male, wearing a red sweatshirt, black hat, and gray colored pants. None of the staff in the bank were injured during the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Barracks in Derby at (802)334-8881.

Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner

Vermont State Police

1068 UR Rt. 5 Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Phone: (802)748-3111

Fax: (802)748-1585