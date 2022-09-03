Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Announces A Recent Advanced RBID Pricing Strategy Workshop for Real Estate Agents

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is excited to announce its recent Advanced Agent Workshop. This training session focused on RBID pricing strategies when working with home sellers in today's market mid-year 2022.

On August 30, 2022, they put together this training class to provide YHSGR agents with a solid understanding of what it takes to succeed in the new economy. The Real Estate industry is undergoing a perfect storm, experiencing a trifecta of forces that will test, destroy, and bankrupt agents unprepared for what lies ahead. Attendees learned how to position themselves at the forefront of the oncoming changes, keep their heads above water during the storm, and emerge utterly unscathed on the other side.

Covered in the course were three tiers of forces that attendees would be forced to weather. The first tier included Financial Forces categorized by rising interest rates, out-of-control inflation, and housing bubble hysteria. Industry leaders have been thrown out of a pandemic and into a recession. The second tier, Legislative and Technology, meant that industry legislation, combined with rapid technological advances, is causing fundamental changes in how the industry operates. Thirdly, in Evolved Prospects & Customers, attendees learned that prospects and clients are no longer behaving as agents would expect; many do not believe they require the services of a real estate agent.

For more information about our system, real estate agents can join Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's team at www.TopAgentsFreedom.com.

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Announces A Recent Advanced RBID Pricing Strategy Workshop for Real Estate Agents

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Announces A Recent Advanced RBID Pricing Strategy Workshop for Real Estate Agents
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Hosts A 2022 Summer Top Producers Event for their Associates
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Announces Ranking on 2022 INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America
View All Stories From This Author