Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Announces A Recent Advanced RBID Pricing Strategy Workshop for Real Estate Agents
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is excited to announce its recent Advanced Agent Workshop. This training session focused on RBID pricing strategies when working with home sellers in today's market mid-year 2022.
On August 30, 2022, they put together this training class to provide YHSGR agents with a solid understanding of what it takes to succeed in the new economy. The Real Estate industry is undergoing a perfect storm, experiencing a trifecta of forces that will test, destroy, and bankrupt agents unprepared for what lies ahead. Attendees learned how to position themselves at the forefront of the oncoming changes, keep their heads above water during the storm, and emerge utterly unscathed on the other side.
Covered in the course were three tiers of forces that attendees would be forced to weather. The first tier included Financial Forces categorized by rising interest rates, out-of-control inflation, and housing bubble hysteria. Industry leaders have been thrown out of a pandemic and into a recession. The second tier, Legislative and Technology, meant that industry legislation, combined with rapid technological advances, is causing fundamental changes in how the industry operates. Thirdly, in Evolved Prospects & Customers, attendees learned that prospects and clients are no longer behaving as agents would expect; many do not believe they require the services of a real estate agent.
For more information about our system, real estate agents can join Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's team at www.TopAgentsFreedom.com.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
