Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 9.2.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 13 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – California Victim Compensation Board: payment of claims.
  • AB 1824 by the Committee on Public Employment and Retirement – Public employees’ retirement.
  • AB 1954 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Physicians and surgeons: treatment and medication of patients using cannabis.
  • AB 2096 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – Chemical dependency recovery hospitals.
  • AB 2163 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – San Gabriel Basin Water Quality Authority Act.
  • AB 2452 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Structural Fumigation Enforcement Program.
  • AB 2687 by the Committee on Business and Professions – California Massage Therapy Council.
  • SB 49 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Corporate conversions.
  • SB 277 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – Fireworks: dangerous fireworks: seizure: management.
  • SB 846 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Diablo Canyon powerplant: extension of operations. A signing message can be found here.
  • SB 957 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Public Employment Relations Board: Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District: employee relations.
  • SB 971 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Housing: household pets.
  • SB 988 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Compassionate Access to Medical Cannabis Act or Ryan’s Law.
  • SB 991 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Public contracts: progressive design-build: local agencies.
  • SB 1111 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – Trash receptacles and storage containers: reflective markings.
  • SB 1174 by Senator Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Electricity: eligible renewable energy or energy storage resources: transmission and interconnection.
  • SB 1259 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Pharmacists: furnishing opioid antagonists.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

