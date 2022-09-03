The Home Care Marketplace That is Changing Caregiving Services in America
Home Care Agencies, Hospitals, and Nursing Homes Can Now Connect Directly With Caregivers and Nurses Ready To WorkFOREST HILLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Try to imagine having an elderly parent that desperately needs in-home caregiving services, but the Home Care agency responsible for sending a caregiver is struggling to recruit and hire caregivers that have the necessary skills or experience or that reside within a reasonable distance from your parent? The very likely and scary result is that your parent will have to try to prepare meals, bathe, remember to take medication, and possibly travel to medical appointments by him/herself without the help of a caregiver.
That's where the AIDECAST Marketplace comes into play. AIDECAST was founded by Steve Ortiz in 2019 to help bridge the gap between Caregivers and clients in need of home care services in rural and hard to reach communities. Fast forward to 2022, AIDECAST launches a marketplace dedicated to the home care and caregiving industry. AIDECAST is changing the way Home Care Agencies connect and recruit the caregivers they need to service their clients.
So how does it work and why is this marketplace so important to the home care industry?
For starters, finally having a marketplace dedicated to home care services and caregivers will positively impact the lives of millions of people for many years to come. Home Care agencies that register on the AIDECAST Marketplace will immediately be able to introduce their services to the community they service, as well as to communities in outer boroughs or neighboring cities that might not yet be familiar of the agency. In addition to being discoverable on the AIDECAST Marketplace, home care agencies can browse through caregiver and nurses profiles to recruit caregivers and nurses available to work. For agencies that need to staff difficult assignments and need to find caregivers with specific skills and experience, agencies can post unlimited jobs to attract caregivers interested in the assignments.
Private Paying clients and their families also have access to the marketplace. Private paying clients can post jobs to recruit direct hire caregivers. However, families that prefer to have services managed by an agency, they can review and connect with home care agencies in their communities.
Caregivers, Home Health Aides, CNA's LPN's and Registered Nurses will have professional profiles displaying their certification or license, level of skills and experience, and work preference (Home Care, Private Pay or Both), review home care agencies to discover new agencies hiring, review and apply for jobs directly from the marketplace.
So why is this marketplace so important to the home care industry?
Now that Home Care agencies and Caregivers are finally able to connect and communicate directly through the AIDECAST Marketplace, agencies will be able to hire caregivers for specific assignments quickly and effectively. This means that agencies can accept more cases from Managed Long Term Care Providers knowing that they will be able to recruit caregivers and staff cases faster than ever before. Ultimately, AIDECAST is bridging the gap between Home Care agencies and Caregivers to better service the elderly and disabled communities. And that is something everyone should be excited about.
Steve Ortiz
AIDECAST LLC
+1 718-374-3129
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other