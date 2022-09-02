Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,136 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Celebrates 7 Year Old SaMo Girl Emi Kickass for Pie Winner

7 year old SaMo Girl, Emi winner of Kickass for Pie Contest #kickassforpie #usetalentforgood #learnvalues

7 year old SaMo Girl, Emi winner of Kickass for Pie Contest #kickassforpie #usetalentforgood #learnvalues

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsored a creative drawing contest for talented kids; winning entries enjoy gift cards for LA's Best Pizza.

Emi thank you for using your creative talent to make a positive impact; by celebrating police officers this Labor Day!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Kickass Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; preparing kids for tomorrows' jobs.

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA contest for creative kids who love pizza and helping mom (not cook on Labor Day); Kickass for Pie.

7 year old Emi is our 2022 contest winner; she drew a picture of Long Beach Police Officer Vannoy.

Recruiting for Good is rewarding her a $25 gift card for pie; and gifting Police Office Vannoy's family a $25 gift card (for Emi's effort)

According to Carlos Cymerman, Kickass Founder of Recruiting for Good "Thru our community gigs and creative contests; we teach kids positive values, have fun fulfilling experiences, and use their talent for good. Kids appreciate themselves, make a positive impact, and prepare for tomorrow's jobs."

About

5K to Kickass, are you a company that loves to support talented kids in the community? Do you know, Recruiting for Good does too. Simply retain our professional staffing team to help your company find a talented employee; and after we earn our finder's fee, we will share $5,000 to sponsor a kid in your community. Company chooses recipient. To learn more visit www.5KtoKickass.com

Kickass Christmas love to make a positive impact earn kickass gifts to enjoy or share with family and friends; then, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to do it all. Refer a company hiring professional staff in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, or Information Technology; and earn a Kickass Christmas Gift Good for You and The World Too to learn more visit www.KickassChristmas.com #kickassforkids #kickasschristmas

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Celebrates 7 Year Old SaMo Girl Emi Kickass for Pie Winner

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.