Recruiting for Good Celebrates 7 Year Old SaMo Girl Emi Kickass for Pie Winner

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsored a creative drawing contest for talented kids; winning entries enjoy gift cards for LA's Best Pizza.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA contest for creative kids who love pizza and helping mom (not cook on Labor Day); Kickass for Pie.
7 year old Emi is our 2022 contest winner; she drew a picture of Long Beach Police Officer Vannoy.
Recruiting for Good is rewarding her a $25 gift card for pie; and gifting Police Office Vannoy's family a $25 gift card (for Emi's effort)
According to Carlos Cymerman, Kickass Founder of Recruiting for Good "Thru our community gigs and creative contests; we teach kids positive values, have fun fulfilling experiences, and use their talent for good. Kids appreciate themselves, make a positive impact, and prepare for tomorrow's jobs."
