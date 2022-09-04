The Pineapple Theory presents: Marc Maria, Frankfurt/Berlin official photographer
Mr. Pineapple travels the world with his pineapple!
When you're inspired, you become inspiring.”LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The purpose of The Pineapple Theory is to add a pineapple in people’s life to assist humans to live on Earth more happily, together. The book and services assist defining ones’ life & leadership philosophy and build or improve an inner-foundation with easy-to-use life principles acting like power tools with the attempt to make sense out of the world with intelligence – reasoning - and positive emotions. It also assists to understand life and humans emotionally better because when we experience positive emotions, we become positive with others. And the pineapple fruit is the inspiration and symbol because theoretically, everything is like a pineapple!
— Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu
The Pineapple Theory has an ongoing ambitious and realistically optimistic project consisting of Mr. Pineapple traveling the World with his pineapple with the purpose to connect in-person with the people. The project also triggers several new inspirations for his blog and writing process of his next book. Mr. Pineapple loves to detect patterns from Earth timeline, and he shares what was and still is with several authentic perspectives. Lastly, every country has a peculiar pineapple story to be discovered!
For each country he visits, supporting a local Freelancer is of a great importance for Mr. Pineapple. As a sole owner of his Copyrights of The Pineapple Theory book, Trademark, and incorporation, he understands the challenges of trying to “survive” VS those being supported by big voices.
Mr. Pineapple admires those who took one definite step forward with courage to do their own thing and it deserves to be supported & encouraged before big agencies. As humans, we rise by rising others, therefore, we need as humans to support each other.
“It’s all about people with Mr. Pineapple!” Readers and collaborators
Mr. Pineapple establishes a Human-2-Human (H2H) connection before talking about business. The relations are therefore built in respect of everyone’s values and desire to support someone with great care. Additionally of each Freelancer becoming one of Mr. Pineapple’s official photographer, they are recommended to everyone in search of a photographer.
April 2022, London (UK) was stop #1 for Mr. Pineapple’s realistically & optimistic project of travelling the World with his pineapple. Freelancer Hozir Sahdat of Hozzphoto.com was selected to be Mr. Pineapple’s London’s official photographer and he has done an amazing work. Helping brands and individuals stand out through visual arts and stand out from the crowd is Hozir’s goal.
June 2022, Athens (GR) was Mr. Pineapple’s second stop. Freelancer Georgios Makkas of gmakkas.com was selected as Athens’ official photographer. Another successful project was reported, and Mr. Pineapple recommends gmakkas.com to everyone who resides or plan to visit Athens, and in search of high-end imagery with a focus on the human aspect.
Montreal, Canada is home for Mr. Pineapple and Freelancer Annie Langlois was recently added as an official photographer. Annie is a photographer with a true passion for people. For her, the art of photography is an exceptional and privileged way to connect with people and their stories because life is made of people, moment, and emotions to cherish. Annie is a social butterfly by nature and everyone she meets makes her art continuously grow.
Frankfurt (DE) will be Mr. Pineapple last stop of 2022. Along with attending all five days of the Frankfurt Book Fair held from October 19-23, Mr. Pineapple will be walking town with his pineapple. The Pineapple Theory is pleased to announce that Freelancer photographer Marc Maria was selected as Frankfurt/Berlin official photographer of The Pineapple Theory.
Marc Maria started using a camera when he was fifteen years old. For him, the camera is a fountain pen, it writes a story and sentences in contrast and soft tones. This moment, this photographic moment is about intention, it's about you and how amazing you are, because a person who shines is a good person. Marc wishes to photograph as many people as possible, show them how interesting they are, how unique they are, and give them something they can share.
If you reside or planning to visit London (UK) – Athens (GR) – Montreal, Canada, or Frankfurt/Berlin (DE), these freelancers’ photographers will provide you their art inspired by what inspires them the most: YOU!
“Earth is more beautiful than we think. Imagine how splendid it would be if we were all interacting positively on it!” Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu
Steve Mathieu
The Pineapple Theory
