NDDOT modifies delineator project on North Dakota roadways

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is delaying its highway safety delineator project to implement a design change. The design change will accommodate wider equipment on state highways.



In addition, delineators installed this summer on two-lane state highways where the shoulder is less than 8 feet wide will be removed and repurposed in other areas.



“It’s not uncommon to pause, reassess and implement design changes when new information becomes available,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “We are committed to making highways safe for all users.”



This project included installation of delineators along North Dakota state highways where data indicates a risk of road departure. Research has shown that on rural two-lane roadways, one can expect an average crash reduction of 15% for lane departure crashes when delineators are installed.



Delineators are reflective posts on the side of the road that are used to guide traffic and improve motorist safety, particularly at night. Delineators are currently used on all four-lane roads in the state and on our interstate highway system.



The delineators are designed to be installed 8 feet off the shoulder, the farthest distance recommended by federal rules. This should allow for at least 28 feet of distance between the center line of the road and the delineator. This important highway safety project is expected to continue next spring with a new design.



The installation of delineators is a strategy to reduce severe crashes that are highlighted in the North Dakota Vision Zero Plan.



“After a great deal of consideration, I believe we came up with a solution that provides safety measures for the motoring public on our main roads without compromising the safe operation of equipment on North Dakota highways,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “We thank Director Panos and his team for meeting with us in the agriculture community. Together, we shared concerns about the motoring public, and farmers and ranchers utilizing the roadway system in the state.”



"We thank the ag community for being understanding and partnering with us to make roads as safe as possible,” said Panos. “It takes everyone working together to prevent serious injury and fatalities. Please be alert for farm equipment and drive carefully.”



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



